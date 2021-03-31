Country Life 31 March 2021

KEEPING CHICKENS: Chickens’ cleverness, and best chicken coops.

EASTER QUIZ: An A to Z quiz of the season.

300 YEARS OF PRIME MINISTERS: Though rather less than 300 years of competence…

WEDDINGS: How the pandemic ushered in the rise of the micro-wedding.

SIMON MAYALL’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: An unusual from the retired army office.

MARGAM PARK: From abbey to house to country park.

FUNGI: Sculpting with the living organisms.

POSH SHEDS: And best garden rooms.

COW PARSLEY: One of the sights of the season.

TRAVEL: Honeymoon ideas and news from around the world.