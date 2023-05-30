Country Life 31 May 2023

The money’s on the wall

Are you thinking of investing in art, but don’t know where to start? Charlotte Mullins selects five artists to watch and guides would-be buyers through the first steps in building a collection

Let’s stick together

Working in harmony is the route to securing a bright future for our countryside, argues Julian Glover

Heaven only knows

From naked Quakers to dogs in church, Carla Passino finds all manner of tales in parish records

A shimmering return to form

Cedric Morris inspires a stand-out garden as Tiffany Daneff finds Chelsea back to its best

Art is all around us

Britain is blessed with a host of intriguing regional galleries—here Country Life invites you along for a whistlestop tour of 45 of our writers’ favourites

Beatrice Grant’s favourite painting

A beautiful and tranquil work catches the eye of the Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire

A rare place to rest

Humour abounds at the magical Broadwoodside in East Lothian, finds an admiring John Goodall

Native breeds

Kate Green chronicles the rise to prominence of the docile, dual-purpose Hereford cow

As we walk in fields of gold

John Lewis-Stempel marvels at the skylark’s-eye view of his traditionally farmed wheat fields

A little bird told me

Russell Higham welcomes the tiny Dartford warbler’s return to its old Kent stamping ground

A right royal Derby day

Jack Watkins investigates the Royal Family’s love affair with Epsom’s classic showpiece

Luxury

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite things and the latest luxury news

Interiors

Blue is the colour in the bedroom and beyond, as Arabella Youens and Amelia Thorpe discover

Natural flair

Charles Quest-Ritson admires the intelligent and beautiful Town Place garden in East Sussex

Kitchen garden cook

Peas please for Melanie Johnson