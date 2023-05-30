Country Life 31 May 2023

The money’s on the wall
Are you thinking of investing in art, but don’t know where to start? Charlotte Mullins selects five artists to watch and guides would-be buyers through the first steps in building a collection
Let’s stick together
Working in harmony is the route to securing a bright future for our countryside, argues Julian Glover
Heaven only knows
From naked Quakers to dogs in church, Carla Passino finds all manner of tales in parish records
A shimmering return to form
Cedric Morris inspires a stand-out garden as Tiffany Daneff finds Chelsea back to its best
Art is all around us
Britain is blessed with a host of intriguing regional galleries—here Country Life invites you along for a whistlestop tour of 45 of our writers’ favourites
Beatrice Grant’s favourite painting
A beautiful and tranquil work catches the eye of the Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire
A rare place to rest
Humour abounds at the magical Broadwoodside in East Lothian, finds an admiring John Goodall
Native breeds
Kate Green chronicles the rise to prominence of the docile, dual-purpose Hereford cow
As we walk in fields of gold
John Lewis-Stempel marvels at the skylark’s-eye view of his traditionally farmed wheat fields
A little bird told me
Russell Higham welcomes the tiny Dartford warbler’s return to its old Kent stamping ground
A right royal Derby day
Jack Watkins investigates the Royal Family’s love affair with Epsom’s classic showpiece
Luxury
Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite things and the latest luxury news
Interiors
Blue is the colour in the bedroom and beyond, as Arabella Youens and Amelia Thorpe discover
Natural flair
Charles Quest-Ritson admires the intelligent and beautiful Town Place garden in East Sussex
Kitchen garden cook
Peas please for Melanie Johnson