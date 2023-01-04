Country Life 4 January 2023

Here’s a look at some of the things you’ll find inside.
London Life
What’s on in the capital in 2023, Carla Passino follows a trail of Georgian scandals, Alexandra Palace at 150 and Barnaby Jameson KC on lazy ballerinas
An Arts-and-Crafts education
Clive Aslet charts the history of Munstead Wood in Surrey, creation of Jekyll and Lutyens
Native breeds
In the first of a new series that puts the spotlight on the best British breeds, Kate Green looks at the majestic longhorn
All hail the Lord of Misrule
Once a time of great merriment, Twelfth Night is in danger of losing its sparkle, finds Vicky Liddell
The best things in life are free
Emma Hughes selects 27 things to do this year, gratis—from star-gazing to foraging and fishing
Philip Hooper’s favourite painting
The interior designer selects an 1880s work that caused uproar
Love in the Ruins
New year, new chapter: Carla Carlisle starts 2023 by bidding a reluctant farewell to old books
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins marvels at the feat of engineering that is Thomas Telford’s Pontcysyllte Aqueduct
In the grand scheme of life
Julian Roup ponders his place on earth among the wildlife around his West Sussex home
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe eyes a bargain and meets the British company working with weavers in Peru
Completely bewitched
The scent of hamamelis fills the Kent air for Charles Quest-Ritson
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on broccoli
Drinks without the downside
COUNTRY LIFE samples some of the latest non-alcoholic spirits
Travel
Mark Hedges goes for a stroll with Caravaggio in Rome and Pamela Goodman talks gorillas
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell gets all kitted out for a skiing holiday
