Country Life 4 January 2023

London Life

What’s on in the capital in 2023, Carla Passino follows a trail of Georgian scandals, Alexandra Palace at 150 and Barnaby Jameson KC on lazy ballerinas

An Arts-and-Crafts education

Clive Aslet charts the history of Munstead Wood in Surrey, creation of Jekyll and Lutyens

Native breeds

In the first of a new series that puts the spotlight on the best British breeds, Kate Green looks at the majestic longhorn

All hail the Lord of Misrule

Once a time of great merriment, Twelfth Night is in danger of losing its sparkle, finds Vicky Liddell

The best things in life are free

Emma Hughes selects 27 things to do this year, gratis—from star-gazing to foraging and fishing

Philip Hooper’s favourite painting

The interior designer selects an 1880s work that caused uproar

Love in the Ruins

New year, new chapter: Carla Carlisle starts 2023 by bidding a reluctant farewell to old books

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins marvels at the feat of engineering that is Thomas Telford’s Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

In the grand scheme of life

Julian Roup ponders his place on earth among the wildlife around his West Sussex home

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe eyes a bargain and meets the British company working with weavers in Peru

Completely bewitched

The scent of hamamelis fills the Kent air for Charles Quest-Ritson

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on broccoli

Drinks without the downside

COUNTRY LIFE samples some of the latest non-alcoholic spirits

Travel

Mark Hedges goes for a stroll with Caravaggio in Rome and Pamela Goodman talks gorillas

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell gets all kitted out for a skiing holiday

