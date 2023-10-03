Country Life 4 October 2023

On gossamer threads

John Lewis-Stempel revels in the silvery spectacle of ethereal mist as it coats the countryside, moving in its mysterious ways

Native breeds

Kate Green admires that tousled talisman of Scotland, the hardy and biddable Highland cow

Season of mists and mellow artfulness

Autumn’s beauty is a source of inspiration for artists from van Gogh and Monet to David Hockney, finds Michael Prodger

Written in stone

Catriona Gray meets the skilled letter carvers creating elaborate works of art using inscriptions

After Christo

Mary Keen visits Great Dixter in East Sussex and marvels at the ever-evolving nature of the garden

Greg Doran’s favourite painting

The director chooses a powerful work that takes his breath away

Crazy age

The politics of Planet Denial prompt Carla Carlisle to weigh up some age-old dilemmas

A living fossil

In the first of two articles, John Goodall explores the founding of St Bartholomew’s in London

Sailing with the silver darlings

Joe Gibbs finds his sea legs as he joins the maiden voyage of a restored Zulu herring drifter

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is going ‘bold and chunky’ in a silver renaissance

A seafarer’s choice?

Annabel Westman delves into the history of a highly unusual silk at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire

LONDON LIFE

Carla Passino profiles the man who built Country Life and Jack Watkins wings it with the capital’s avian population, plus the beauty of London’s garden cemeteries and dinner for one at Mountain

Interiors

The latest paints, wallpapers and fabrics, with Amelia Thorpe

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on apples

Travel

Hugh Francis Anderson cruises the majestic Norwegian islands, it’s access all areas for Rosie Paterson, and Greece goes down a storm with Pamela Goodman