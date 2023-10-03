Country Life 4 October 2023

On gossamer threads
John Lewis-Stempel revels in the silvery spectacle of ethereal mist as it coats the countryside, moving in its mysterious ways
Native breeds
Kate Green admires that tousled talisman of Scotland, the hardy and biddable Highland cow
Season of mists and mellow artfulness
Autumn’s beauty is a source of inspiration for artists from van Gogh and Monet to David Hockney, finds Michael Prodger
Written in stone
Catriona Gray meets the skilled letter carvers creating elaborate works of art using inscriptions
After Christo
Mary Keen visits Great Dixter in East Sussex and marvels at the ever-evolving nature of the garden
Greg Doran’s favourite painting
The director chooses a powerful work that takes his breath away
Crazy age
The politics of Planet Denial prompt Carla Carlisle to weigh up some age-old dilemmas
A living fossil
In the first of two articles, John Goodall explores the founding of St Bartholomew’s in London
Sailing with the silver darlings
Joe Gibbs finds his sea legs as he joins the maiden voyage of a restored Zulu herring drifter
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell is going ‘bold and chunky’ in a silver renaissance
A seafarer’s choice?
Annabel Westman delves into the history of a highly unusual silk at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire
LONDON LIFE
Carla Passino profiles the man who built Country Life and Jack Watkins wings it with the capital’s avian population, plus the beauty of London’s garden cemeteries and dinner for one at Mountain
Interiors
The latest paints, wallpapers and fabrics, with Amelia Thorpe
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on apples
Travel
Hugh Francis Anderson cruises the majestic Norwegian islands, it’s access all areas for Rosie Paterson, and Greece goes down a storm with Pamela Goodman