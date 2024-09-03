Country Life 4 September 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
Building blocks
A sensible framework on land use must be in place before we embark on a ‘build, build, build’ crusade, argues Fiona Reynolds
‘Neither fish nor flesh’
Laura Parker charts the lore and legends attached to Lutra lutra, that bewhiskered, bright-eyed beacon of conservation
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe luxuriates in an array of elegant tubs, tiles and accessories for the bathroom
London Life
- A fresh vision of the city’s future
- Tom Parker Bowles lauds the capital’s most fêted restaurateurs
- Jo Rodgers marvels at a pop-up stationery shop
Travel
News of islands and ice
Jane Wheatley cruises the waters of Indonesia and Australia
Rosie Paterson is on a slippery slope in St Moritz
Pamela Goodman relives the ups and downs of walking on Paxos
Talk of the ton
Susan Jenkins examines the high fashion of the Regency period, from low-cut necklines to trussed-up regal sausages
Claire Booth’s favourite painting
The soprano is moved by an emotional Expressionist work that hits you between the eyes
What’s next?
Carla Carlisle is growing weary of damaging family feuds as she charts a positive way forward
Building nationhood
The meticulous restoration of Villa Golescu in Romania is a tribute to the country’s Revival style, suggests Jeremy Musson
The legacy
Kate Green celebrates the 16th-century life of William Cecil, the man who left us Burghley House
By the light of the harvest moon
How do onion skins reveal what the winter holds in store? Lia Leendertz explores the weather lore for September
The best seat in the house
Chairmaker Finn Koefoed-Nielsen tells Nick Hammond how he met his ‘national treasure’ mentor Jim Steele thanks to Country Life
Friends in low places
Mark Cocker gives us the low-down on the miracle of moss, a wonder of the natural world that lives right under our feet
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell selects elegant bags that are bound to work for you
It started with a blank canvas
A painterly eye has transformed the gardens at Patthana in Co Wicklow into an artistic delight, reveals Jane Powers
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson revels in the soft and squishy joy of figs
Foraging
Humans have been harvesting hazelnuts for millennia and long may it continue, says John Wright
