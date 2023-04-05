Country Life 5 April 2023

I err, therefore I am
The Easter message is as much about making mistakes as it is about Resurrection, according to Revd Dr Colin Heber-Percy
The Editor’s Easter Quiz
Test your knowledge on eggs, Easter and all things spring-like
A bolt from the blue
Natasha Goodfellow meets the man creating a carpet of colour in his East Sussex bluebell wood
One a penny
The miracles and myths of the fruity, spicy hot cross bun are unravelled by Carla Passino
A good egg
Home-laid eggs are heavenly, but which breeds are the best layers? Arthur Parkinson reveals all
The passion and the paintings
Michael Prodger examines the heart-stopping, heart-breaking depictions of the Easter story
London Life
Jack Watkins reveals how the Royal Parks embrace Nature and Carla Passino marvels at the creations of George and Peto, plus top chef Clare Smyth on good-value dining in London
Viscount Astor’s favourite painting
The hereditary Lord Temporal picks a vibrant work by master technician Stanley Spencer
Slouching towards Bethlehem
Home-sad, not homesick, Carla Carlisle is in reflective mood as disaster hits the land of her birth
Beneath the rose
In the first of two articles, Clive Aslet charts the history of the Jesuit Campion Hall in Oxford
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the rippling coat of the Golden Guernsey goat
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell crosses herself and delves into Easter luxuries
Interiors
The instant grandeur of tapestry designs—and a barn is reborn
All in the family
Charles Quest-Ritson hails the glory of Borde Hill in West Sussex
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on asparagus
Travel
City breaks with Picasso and all aboard for Orient Express luxury