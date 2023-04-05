Country Life 5 April 2023

I err, therefore I am

The Easter message is as much about making mistakes as it is about Resurrection, according to Revd Dr Colin Heber-Percy

The Editor’s Easter Quiz

Test your knowledge on eggs, Easter and all things spring-like

A bolt from the blue

Natasha Goodfellow meets the man creating a carpet of colour in his East Sussex bluebell wood

One a penny

The miracles and myths of the fruity, spicy hot cross bun are unravelled by Carla Passino

A good egg

Home-laid eggs are heavenly, but which breeds are the best layers? Arthur Parkinson reveals all

The passion and the paintings

Michael Prodger examines the heart-stopping, heart-breaking depictions of the Easter story

London Life

Jack Watkins reveals how the Royal Parks embrace Nature and Carla Passino marvels at the creations of George and Peto, plus top chef Clare Smyth on good-value dining in London

Viscount Astor’s favourite painting

The hereditary Lord Temporal picks a vibrant work by master technician Stanley Spencer

Slouching towards Bethlehem

Home-sad, not homesick, Carla Carlisle is in reflective mood as disaster hits the land of her birth

Beneath the rose

In the first of two articles, Clive Aslet charts the history of the Jesuit Campion Hall in Oxford

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the rippling coat of the Golden Guernsey goat

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell crosses herself and delves into Easter luxuries

Interiors

The instant grandeur of tapestry designs—and a barn is reborn

All in the family

Charles Quest-Ritson hails the glory of Borde Hill in West Sussex

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on asparagus

Travel

City breaks with Picasso and all aboard for Orient Express luxury