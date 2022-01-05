Country Life 5 January 2022

125 years of Country Life: What were the chief concerns in the first decade of Country Life’s existence.

In search of beauty: Edward Hudson, the founder of the magazine, was a visionary innovator who prized beauty above all.

A digital treasure trove: The unparalleled archive of Country Life, encompassing more than 130,000 images on film alone, is finally being digitised.

The architectural conscience of the nation: At the heart of the magazine is the architectural feature. Michael Hall traces its influential evolution.

Through the mists of time: Annunciata Elwes delves into piles of past property advertisements.

Good sense in spades: From Jekyll to Titchmarsh, the garden writers of Country Life have been revered contributors. Steven Desmond salutes them.

‘Write about what you like…’: Huon Mallalieu, only the second author of the page, looks back over 65 years of Art Market.

London Life: What was happening in the capital in 1897, St John’s Wood, Hackney cabs and Gordon Ker.

Nigel Prince’s favourite painting: The director of Artes Mundi picks a blend of East and West.

Wonder as you wander: Carla Carlisle fires up her playlist for the apocalypse.

Masterpiece: The glitter of the Crown Jewels mesmerises Jack Watkins.

A genteel gatehouse: John Goodall tours the Broad Gate in Ludlow, Shropshire, a 13th-century fortification-turned-Georgian townhouse.

Interiors: The most luxurious bathrooms.

A garden of the imagination: Timothy Mowl explores the many intellectual joys of the garden at Rousham in Oxfordshire.

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson on pomegranates.

A can-do attitude: The finest British seafood is finally being tinned, finds Emma Hughes.

