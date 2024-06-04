Country Life 5 June 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.

Stuff and nonsense

Collectors explain their peculiar passions, from tanks to taxidermy, tulips to teddy bears, to Kate Green, Agnes Stamp, Tiffany Daneff and Octavia Pollock

A walk on the wild side

Ben Lerwill embarks on a great British safari, seeking out the best places to witness the full colour of Nature, from red deer to golden eagles and brown argus butterflies to grey seals

Standing on ceremony

The spectacle of The King’s Birthday Parade will summon up a vision from a bygone age, suggests Simon Doughty, as he chronicles the evolution of the ceremonial uniform

Beccy Speight’s favourite painting

The CEO of the RSPB chooses a dramatic and evocative work

Crossing the channel

Carla Carlisle reflects on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and wonders ‘what comes next?’

A Georgian vision

John Martin Robinson visits Gatewick in West Sussex and finds a modern country house harbouring an 18th-century spirit

The legacy

Kate Green hails F. M. Halford’s contribution to dry-fly fishing

The longest day and the shortest night

Harvest hopes and the magic of midsummer, with Lia Leendertz

Her green and pleasant land

Mary Miers paints a picture of Peggy Guggenheim’s rural idyll

Fresh as a summer breeze

Natasha Goodfellow picks out botanicals to add complexity and character to both food and drink

Interiors

A lambing shed turned home office wows Arabella Youens

London Life

Russell Higham on London Zoo memories)

Garden squares and gasholders

Gilly Hopper tucks into canal-side dining

Nick Foulkes indulges in The Emory experience

Floreat Etona

Education and horticulture still go hand in hand at Eton in Berkshire, as George Plumptre discovers

Kitchen garden cook

Savour tart gooseberries this summer, says Melanie Johnson

Native herbs

John Wright extols the virtues of the underused wild marjoram

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell’s deck-shoe shuffle

Travel

Emma Love sets sail on luxury yachts

Lauren Ho puts her best foot forward in Zambia

Pamela Goodman aces it

A little to the left

Being left-handed is no barrier to greatness, finds Bernard Bale

Locket, stock and barrel

Matthew Dennison explores the appeal of this must-have trinket

Scent from above

Watch out — wild honeysuckle has a darker side, warns Ian Morton

And much more