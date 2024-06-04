Country Life 5 June 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
Stuff and nonsense
Collectors explain their peculiar passions, from tanks to taxidermy, tulips to teddy bears, to Kate Green, Agnes Stamp, Tiffany Daneff and Octavia Pollock
A walk on the wild side
Ben Lerwill embarks on a great British safari, seeking out the best places to witness the full colour of Nature, from red deer to golden eagles and brown argus butterflies to grey seals
Standing on ceremony
The spectacle of The King’s Birthday Parade will summon up a vision from a bygone age, suggests Simon Doughty, as he chronicles the evolution of the ceremonial uniform
Recommended videos for you
Beccy Speight’s favourite painting
The CEO of the RSPB chooses a dramatic and evocative work
Crossing the channel
Carla Carlisle reflects on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and wonders ‘what comes next?’
A Georgian vision
John Martin Robinson visits Gatewick in West Sussex and finds a modern country house harbouring an 18th-century spirit
The legacy
Kate Green hails F. M. Halford’s contribution to dry-fly fishing
The longest day and the shortest night
Harvest hopes and the magic of midsummer, with Lia Leendertz
Her green and pleasant land
Mary Miers paints a picture of Peggy Guggenheim’s rural idyll
Fresh as a summer breeze
Natasha Goodfellow picks out botanicals to add complexity and character to both food and drink
Interiors
A lambing shed turned home office wows Arabella Youens
London Life
- Russell Higham on London Zoo memories)
- Garden squares and gasholders
- Gilly Hopper tucks into canal-side dining
- Nick Foulkes indulges in The Emory experience
Floreat Etona
Education and horticulture still go hand in hand at Eton in Berkshire, as George Plumptre discovers
Kitchen garden cook
Savour tart gooseberries this summer, says Melanie Johnson
Native herbs
John Wright extols the virtues of the underused wild marjoram
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell’s deck-shoe shuffle
Travel
- Emma Love sets sail on luxury yachts
- Lauren Ho puts her best foot forward in Zambia
- Pamela Goodman aces it
A little to the left
Being left-handed is no barrier to greatness, finds Bernard Bale
Locket, stock and barrel
Matthew Dennison explores the appeal of this must-have trinket
Scent from above
Watch out — wild honeysuckle has a darker side, warns Ian Morton
And much more