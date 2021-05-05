Country Life 5 May 2021

Find out more:
BASEBALL: How America’s favourite pastime came to Chipping Norton.
RUPERT BROOKE: Gloucestershire’s part in the life of the poet and his friends.
MANNERS: 39 steps to modern manners, as proposed by Debora Robertson.
PORTRAITURE: The evolution of the art of painting children.
LONDON LIFE: West Chelsea’s best spots, and on-street dining.
WINCHESTER: Fiona Reynolds wanders its ancient paths.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The RNLI’s chief picks a naval scene.
BAMPTON CASTLE: The unfinished castle is being revived, 700 years on.
DANDELIONS: Vicky Liddell on the humble little beauty.
INTERIORS: Curtains or blinds?
GARDENS: The American Museum in Bath has fine outdoor spaces.