Country Life 5 May 2021

Find out more:

BASEBALL: How America’s favourite pastime came to Chipping Norton.

RUPERT BROOKE: Gloucestershire’s part in the life of the poet and his friends.

MANNERS: 39 steps to modern manners, as proposed by Debora Robertson.

PORTRAITURE: The evolution of the art of painting children.

LONDON LIFE: West Chelsea’s best spots, and on-street dining.

WINCHESTER: Fiona Reynolds wanders its ancient paths.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The RNLI’s chief picks a naval scene.

BAMPTON CASTLE: The unfinished castle is being revived, 700 years on.

DANDELIONS: Vicky Liddell on the humble little beauty.

INTERIORS: Curtains or blinds?

GARDENS: The American Museum in Bath has fine outdoor spaces.