Country Life 5 October 2022

The capital according to…

Howard Jacobson tells Harry McKinley about the perfect bagel

Trees for life

On the 50th anniversary of the Woodland Trust, Clive Aslet visits the Devon home of its far-sighted founder, Ken Watkins

Speaking truth to power

British politicians have been at the mercy of cartoonists for centuries, finds Charles Harris

‘With an apple, I will astonish Paris’

Paul Cézanne’s determination carried him to the top of the art world, despite multiple rejections, explains Caroline Bugler

London Life

James Bond, ghost walks, red buses, Battersea Power Station and top international restaurants

125 Notebook

Melanie Bryan looks back at the 1990s through Country Life

Trading places

Southern memories return as Carla Carlisle braces for a move

Cecilia McDowall’s favourite painting

The composer chooses a vividly coloured Christian scene

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins admires Gibbs’s St-Martin-in-the-Fields, the ‘Church of the Ever-Open Door’

Called to the Bar

In the first of two articles on Lincoln’s Inn, London WC2, John Goodall reveals the origins of the society of lawyers

Wild about you

From owls to red squirrels and zebras, wild animals were often to be seen gracing private homes, finds Jeremy Hobson

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell lights her candles

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe on all things paint, plus notable new kitchen designs

Flame throwers

The colours of the Arboretum at Thenford, Northamptonshire, are a sight to behold in autumn, says Charles Quest-Ritson

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on celeriac