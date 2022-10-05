Country Life 5 October 2022

The capital according to…
Howard Jacobson tells Harry McKinley about the perfect bagel
Trees for life
On the 50th anniversary of the Woodland Trust, Clive Aslet visits the Devon home of its far-sighted founder, Ken Watkins
Speaking truth to power
British politicians have been at the mercy of cartoonists for centuries, finds Charles Harris
‘With an apple, I will astonish Paris’
Paul Cézanne’s determination carried him to the top of the art world, despite multiple rejections, explains Caroline Bugler
London Life
James Bond, ghost walks, red buses, Battersea Power Station and top international restaurants
125 Notebook
Melanie Bryan looks back at the 1990s through Country Life
Trading places
Southern memories return as Carla Carlisle braces for a move
Cecilia McDowall’s favourite painting
The composer chooses a vividly coloured Christian scene
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires Gibbs’s St-Martin-in-the-Fields, the ‘Church of the Ever-Open Door’
Called to the Bar
In the first of two articles on Lincoln’s Inn, London WC2, John Goodall reveals the origins of the society of lawyers
Wild about you
From owls to red squirrels and zebras, wild animals were often to be seen gracing private homes, finds Jeremy Hobson
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell lights her candles
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe on all things paint, plus notable new kitchen designs
Flame throwers
The colours of the Arboretum at Thenford, Northamptonshire, are a sight to behold in autumn, says Charles Quest-Ritson
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on celeriac