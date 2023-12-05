Country Life 6 December 2023

George Harrison’s garden: All things must pass
Charles Quest-Ritson visits Friar Park in Oxfordshire and marvels at the topiary garden rescued by former Beatle George Harrison
Native breeds
Kate Green meets the distinctive and much-loved Belted Galloway
Never knowingly undersold
Country Life advertisements in 1923 capture Britain’s evolution, as Melanie Bryan discovers
Neptune’s wooden angels
Harry Pearson takes to the high seas to chart the fascinating history of the figureheads that keep ships safe in stormy weather
A kind of tree magic
The rowan tree is a symbol of safety across the world — Aeneas Dennison delves into the folklore of the wizard’s tree
And that’s an unwrap
From cursed jewels to diamond-encrusted tortoises, Felicity Day reads up on the best and worst gifts in classic literature
Travel
Lady Glenconner’s Mustique memories and much more, plus Rosie Paterson uncovers the real Barbados and Pamela Goodman goes supersonic
Melanie Vandenbrouck’s favourite painting
The gallery curator loses herself in an expressive, exuberant work
The life of a naturalist
Carla Carlisle reflects on the legacy of the Irish poet Seamus Heaney — ‘a truly good man’
Taking account of the past
Steven Brindle is full of praise for the refurbishment of Chartered Accountants’ Hall, an architectural jewel in the City of London
Not so jolly old Saint Nicholas
Ian Morton examines how Father Christmas was transformed from a sozzled figure riding a goat into the jolly fellow we know and love
Interiors
Pheasants, leopards, parrots and reindeer are all welcome at Melanie Johnson’s festive table
The good stuff
Editor Mark Hedges picks his favourite luxuries of 2023
London Life
The capital’s Christmas lights dazzle Emma Love (page 83), Gilly Hopper shares her must-see seasonal suggestions (page 86), Carla Passino views London in a new light with Sir John Soane (page 92) and Emma Hughes hails the survivors of the restaurant scene (page 98)
Travel
From the Caribbean to Concorde
A case of mistaken identity
Ian Morton looks at the merits of ground elder and ground ivy, an unloved and misnamed duo
Kitchen garden cook
It wouldn’t be Christmas without cranberries, says Melanie Johnson
With love from me to you
Why not opt for the personal touch of a home-crafted gift this year, suggests Melanie Johnson
And much more