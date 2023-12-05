Country Life 6 December 2023

George Harrison’s garden: All things must pass

Charles Quest-Ritson visits Friar Park in Oxfordshire and marvels at the topiary garden rescued by former Beatle George Harrison

Native breeds

Kate Green meets the distinctive and much-loved Belted Galloway

Never knowingly undersold

Country Life advertisements in 1923 capture Britain’s evolution, as Melanie Bryan discovers

Neptune’s wooden angels

Harry Pearson takes to the high seas to chart the fascinating history of the figureheads that keep ships safe in stormy weather

Recommended videos for you

A kind of tree magic

The rowan tree is a symbol of safety across the world — Aeneas Dennison delves into the folklore of the wizard’s tree

Native breeds

Kate Green meets the distinctive and much-loved Belted Galloway

Never knowingly undersold

Country Life advertisements in 1923 capture Britain’s evolution, as Melanie Bryan discovers

Neptune’s wooden angels

Harry Pearson takes to the high seas to chart the fascinating history of the figureheads that keep ships safe in stormy weather

And that’s an unwrap

From cursed jewels to diamond-encrusted tortoises, Felicity Day reads up on the best and worst gifts in classic literature

Travel

Lady Glenconner’s Mustique memories and much more, plus Rosie Paterson uncovers the real Barbados and Pamela Goodman goes supersonic

Melanie Vandenbrouck’s favourite painting

The gallery curator loses herself in an expressive, exuberant work

The life of a naturalist

Carla Carlisle reflects on the legacy of the Irish poet Seamus Heaney — ‘a truly good man’

Taking account of the past

Steven Brindle is full of praise for the refurbishment of Chartered Accountants’ Hall, an architectural jewel in the City of London

Not so jolly old Saint Nicholas

Ian Morton examines how Father Christmas was transformed from a sozzled figure riding a goat into the jolly fellow we know and love

Interiors

Pheasants, leopards, parrots and reindeer are all welcome at Melanie Johnson’s festive table

The good stuff

Editor Mark Hedges picks his favourite luxuries of 2023

London Life

The capital’s Christmas lights dazzle Emma Love (page 83), Gilly Hopper shares her must-see seasonal suggestions (page 86), Carla Passino views London in a new light with Sir John Soane (page 92) and Emma Hughes hails the survivors of the restaurant scene (page 98)

Travel

From the Caribbean to Concorde

A case of mistaken identity

Ian Morton looks at the merits of ground elder and ground ivy, an unloved and misnamed duo

Kitchen garden cook

It wouldn’t be Christmas without cranberries, says Melanie Johnson

With love from me to you

Why not opt for the personal touch of a home-crafted gift this year, suggests Melanie Johnson

And much more