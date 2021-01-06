Country Life 6 January 2021

Find out more here:
SECRET BRITAIN: Annunciata Elwes picks 50 lesser-known spots to put on your must-visit list.
INTERIOR DESIGN IN 2021: Giles Kime gazes into his crystal ball.
ROYAL JEWELS: Clive Aslet on how they’ve been shown off to memorable advantage.
LONDON LIFE: Barnes, electric bikes and secrets of the City.
FEASTING: Amy Jeffs begins a new series on what we do each month.
ROSEBERRY HOUSE: The restoration of a Midlothian masterpiece.
WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds circles Grafham Water.
SIMPKIN’S SWEETS: The tale of the golden tin.
MARGARET CASELEY-HAYFORD’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Renaissance scene.