Country Life 6 January 2021

Find out more here:

SECRET BRITAIN: Annunciata Elwes picks 50 lesser-known spots to put on your must-visit list.

INTERIOR DESIGN IN 2021: Giles Kime gazes into his crystal ball.

ROYAL JEWELS: Clive Aslet on how they’ve been shown off to memorable advantage.

LONDON LIFE: Barnes, electric bikes and secrets of the City.

FEASTING: Amy Jeffs begins a new series on what we do each month.

ROSEBERRY HOUSE: The restoration of a Midlothian masterpiece.

WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds circles Grafham Water.

SIMPKIN’S SWEETS: The tale of the golden tin.

MARGARET CASELEY-HAYFORD’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Renaissance scene.