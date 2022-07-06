Country Life 6 July 2022

Masterpiece: Jack Watkins climbs aboard steam locomotive Mallard
The challenge of cathedral thinking: John Goodall talks to René Olivieri, the new chairman of the National Trust, about staying true to the charity’s principles
Property: Getting away from the ‘hustle and bustle’, and the lure of the sea
Living on the edge: Our islands offer wild landscapes, rare architecture and close communities, as well as tough conditions. Mary Miers explores outposts from Barra to Kent
If I be waspish, best beware my sting: We all swat them; we should salute them. Seirian Sumner defends the ubiquitous wasp
Liver birds? Try Toon gulls: Vicky Liddell marvels at the vast Tyneside colonies of kittiwakes
London Life: Up the mast and around the memorials to the heights of Kenwood and delicious dim sum
1960s notebook: Melanie Bryan on Country Life’s take on the Swinging Sixties
Saad Eddine Said’s favourite painting: The artistic director chooses: a modern take on a classic
All the president’s men: Carla Carlisle reflects on Water-gate and the need for courage
A poet’s home: Farringford, the Isle of Wight residence of Alfred Tennyson, has been restored as a museum of his life. John Goodall explores
Riding the crest of a wave: For James Otter, surfing on: a wooden board he has made himself is a thrill like no other. Ben Lerwill visits his workshop
Luxury: The Country Life x Ettinger collection and Hetty Lintell on bags
Interiors: Light up your home in style
A world away: Overlooking St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall, Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens reflect one man’s zeal, finds James Alexander-Sinclair
Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson conjures comfort food with courgettes
And much more