Country Life 6 March 2024

The Country Life Top 100

Welcome to the eighth edition of our guide to Britain’s leading exponents of country-house architecture, interior design, gardens and specialist services

New series: The legacy

In the first of this new series, Kate Green celebrates Dame Miriam Rothschild’s remarkable contribution to the nation as a pioneer of wildflower gardening

Reach for the Skye

Following in the slipstream of swimming cattle, Joe Gibbs enjoys safe passage to the Isle of Skye courtesy of the world’s last manual turntable ferry

Hail the conquering heroes

Jack Watkins is in the saddle for a canter through 100 years of the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival’s Blue Riband event, the Gold Cup

Arts & antiques

Works by a whole host of great artists are more accessible than you might imagine. Carla Passino talks to leading art dealers about the Old Masters you could collect

Sir Alistair Spalding’s favourite painting

The artistic director admires a religious fresco that encourages contemplation and reflection

Out of Africa

Carla Carlisle reflects on the life of Karen Blixen after visiting the author’s former home in Kenya

Renewal and recovery

The restoration of Boston Manor House in Greater London offers a fascinating insight into changing tastes, reveals Charles O’Brien

The Devil wears parsley

March can be the month of all weathers, warns Lia Leendertz

The masked singer

Jack Watkins goes in search of the elusive, enchanting woodlark

London Life

Cashing in with Russell Higham

Celebrating Claridge’s

Revisiting James Burton’s beat with Carla Passino

Jack Watkins finds change in the air at the Natural History Museum

Stancombe revisited

Marion Mako visits Stancombe Park, Gloucestershire — Waugh’s garden inspiration for Brideshead

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson harnesses the subtle depth of flavour of leeks

And so to sleep…

Hemlock is a pretty addition to riverbanks, but its charm ends there, says Deborah Nicholls-Lee

The claws are out

Simon Lester shares the thrill of an encounter with the secretive native white-clawed crayfish

The good stuff

Patterned or pastel? Hetty Lintell showcases the finest waistcoats