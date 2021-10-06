Country Life 6 October 2021

LOVE YOUR LOCAL: Little is more cheering than being greeted with a smile at a neighbourhood restaurant. They need us, too, says Emma Hughes.

GORGEOUS GEORGIANS: John Goodall reveals the winners of the Georgian Group Awards.

POETRY COMPETITION: We invite entries to the Country Life Nature-themed poetry competition, as Tim Relf looks at the importance of rural poets.

DANCING: Poussin’s work is full of balletic grace, says Matthew Dennison.

LONDON LIFE: The new office scene, the city’s villages, what’s on this winter, Petroc Trelawney and the grand revival of Claridge’s ballroom.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The Marchioness of Northampton’s favourite painting is an unworldly landscape.

CARLA CARLISLE: Carla Carlisle savours a cup of coffee and counts her blessings.

MASTERPIECE: The Winslow Boy by Terence Rattigan includes one of theatre’s most memorable scenes, explains Jack Watkins.

MARK GIROUARD: The keeper of the architectural flame? John Goodall talks to eminent historian Dr Mark Girouard.

ARCHITECTURE: The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London WC2, has been splendidly revived, reveals Simon Thurley.

INTERIORS: All paints bright and colourful.

