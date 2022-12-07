Country Life 7 December 2022

London Life
Carla Passino walks you through the city’s festive lights, plus greasy spoons, Constable’s long-lost pond and Ranald Macdonald on why Belgravia is best
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins puts the spotlight on Durham Cathedral, one of the finest places of worship in Europe
The big dog that comes in a small package
Working teckels are a sporting, tenacious and ever-cheerful breed, discovers Flora Watkins
In the bleak midwinter
John Lewis-Stempel marvels at Nature in all its stripped-back, snow-carpeted winter glory
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell picks out the finest crackers to help make Christmas celebrations go with a bang
Where the wild things are
A wilderness could be the route to a natural, low-maintenance modern garden, finds Tilly Ware
125 Notebook
Melanie Bryan takes a look back over the past 12 years through the pages of Country Life
Nick Ashley’s favourite painting
The menswear designer picks out a techno-retro masterpiece
A day of peace in the midst of war
Save room for pie, advises Carla Carlisle, as she shares memories of family Thanksgiving gatherings
‘A very big thing’
Peter Howells investigates the history and ongoing restoration of Archbishop’s House, London
Travel
Rosie Paterson discovers the magic of St Barts and reveals our pick of the best Caribbean islands, as Pamela Goodman seeks out the Northern Lights
Interiors
A trio of leading designers shares the secrets of success and Amelia Thorpe lights the way with a host of elegant bedside lamps
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on red cabbage
My precious!
John F. Mueller charts the history of the ring as a symbol of power
And much more