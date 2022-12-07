Country Life 7 December 2022

London Life

Carla Passino walks you through the city’s festive lights, plus greasy spoons, Constable’s long-lost pond and Ranald Macdonald on why Belgravia is best

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins puts the spotlight on Durham Cathedral, one of the finest places of worship in Europe

The big dog that comes in a small package

Working teckels are a sporting, tenacious and ever-cheerful breed, discovers Flora Watkins

In the bleak midwinter

John Lewis-Stempel marvels at Nature in all its stripped-back, snow-carpeted winter glory

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell picks out the finest crackers to help make Christmas celebrations go with a bang

Where the wild things are

A wilderness could be the route to a natural, low-maintenance modern garden, finds Tilly Ware

125 Notebook

Melanie Bryan takes a look back over the past 12 years through the pages of Country Life

Nick Ashley’s favourite painting

The menswear designer picks out a techno-retro masterpiece

A day of peace in the midst of war

Save room for pie, advises Carla Carlisle, as she shares memories of family Thanksgiving gatherings

‘A very big thing’

Peter Howells investigates the history and ongoing restoration of Archbishop’s House, London

Travel

Rosie Paterson discovers the magic of St Barts and reveals our pick of the best Caribbean islands, as Pamela Goodman seeks out the Northern Lights

Interiors

A trio of leading designers shares the secrets of success and Amelia Thorpe lights the way with a host of elegant bedside lamps

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on red cabbage

My precious!

John F. Mueller charts the history of the ring as a symbol of power

And much more