Country Life 7 June 2023

Native breeds
The Suffolk horse is a true county icon, but the future of the breed is uncertain, reveals Kate Green
For king and country
Nick Trend examines the Royal Family’s love affair with Norfolk—a tranquil place where even the monarch can keep a low profile
London Life
Carla Passino gets to know the famous Adam family of architects and Jack Watkins asks if this is the end of the line for the capital’s Victorian stations
Family treasures
Tilly Ware talks irises with Lucy Skellorn, a descendant of the legendary Sir Michael Foster
Sugar and spice
Mark Diacono gets a taste for sweet cicely—as pleasing in the garden as it is in the kitchen
A breath of fresh air
Jo Caird visits an enchanting sylvan theatre where touring actors tread Nature’s boards
Joanne Ooi’s favourite painting
The EA Festival founder selects a gritty, energetic modern piece
The rub of time
The late Martin Amis was a giant among writers, says Carla Carlisle
Reduced to splendour
John Goodall admires the initial ambition and later reinvention of magnificent Audley End in Essex
The pride of the peacock
Harry Pearson investigates how this kaleidoscopic import came to be a symbol of rural elegance
The good stuff
Bespoke wedding presents can really make the happy couple’s big day, suggests Hetty Lintell
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe has some fresh design ideas to enhance the inside and outside of your home
Sing a rainbow
Colourful seats and parasols to Brighton-up your garden retreat this summer, by Amelia Thorpe
For whom the harebell tolls
How did this delicate, graceful flower shake off its superstitious past? Ian Morton reveals all
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on strawberries
Travel
Rosie Paterson walks in the foot-steps of Greek gods and heroes, as Luke Abrahams seeks out the secrets of long life in Japan
And much more