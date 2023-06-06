Country Life 7 June 2023

Native breeds

The Suffolk horse is a true county icon, but the future of the breed is uncertain, reveals Kate Green

For king and country

Nick Trend examines the Royal Family’s love affair with Norfolk—a tranquil place where even the monarch can keep a low profile

London Life

Carla Passino gets to know the famous Adam family of architects and Jack Watkins asks if this is the end of the line for the capital’s Victorian stations

Family treasures

Tilly Ware talks irises with Lucy Skellorn, a descendant of the legendary Sir Michael Foster

Sugar and spice

Mark Diacono gets a taste for sweet cicely—as pleasing in the garden as it is in the kitchen

A breath of fresh air

Jo Caird visits an enchanting sylvan theatre where touring actors tread Nature’s boards

Joanne Ooi’s favourite painting

The EA Festival founder selects a gritty, energetic modern piece

The rub of time

The late Martin Amis was a giant among writers, says Carla Carlisle

Reduced to splendour

John Goodall admires the initial ambition and later reinvention of magnificent Audley End in Essex

The pride of the peacock

Harry Pearson investigates how this kaleidoscopic import came to be a symbol of rural elegance

The good stuff

Bespoke wedding presents can really make the happy couple’s big day, suggests Hetty Lintell

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe has some fresh design ideas to enhance the inside and outside of your home

Sing a rainbow

Colourful seats and parasols to Brighton-up your garden retreat this summer, by Amelia Thorpe

For whom the harebell tolls

How did this delicate, graceful flower shake off its superstitious past? Ian Morton reveals all

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on strawberries

Travel

Rosie Paterson walks in the foot-steps of Greek gods and heroes, as Luke Abrahams seeks out the secrets of long life in Japan

And much more