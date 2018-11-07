Country Life 7 November 2018 features our annual Gentleman’s Life supplement, explains how buying British wood can save our trees, finds the perfect peony and reveals skiing secrets for beginners. Find out more here:

GENTLEMAN’S LIFE: Our indispensable 84-page guide to getting the most out of life as a modern gentleman.

A FAREWELL TO ARMS: Carla Carlisle remembers the USA’s forgotten war.

TRAVEL: Rosie Paterson swoops down the slopes in Whistler, Canada.

IMMORTAL LANDSCAPES: The contribution of our great authors to immortalising our great landscapes should be acknowledged, says Clive Aslet.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Pierre Lagrange, chairman of Savile Row’s Huntsman, makes his choice.

GROWN IN BRITAIN: Anna Tyzack meets the leaders of the thriving British timber industry.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: Flour miller

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: Claire Jackson on the BBC’s remarkable new classical season.

INTERIORS: Stay warm with this season’s most elegant fireplaces

SKIING WITHOUT TEARS: Kate Green and Rosie Paterson offer tips to adult beginners.

GARDENS: The new Itoh peonies, 70 years in the making.

