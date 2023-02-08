Country Life 8 February 2023

Love on the wing
Romance is in the air for birds, but how faithful are our feathered friends, asks Stephen Moss
How do I measure up?
Ben Lerwill talks arms, stones and barleycorns as he weighs up the history of measurements
What’s in a puppy’s name?
Taxi for Rover! Jonathan Young argues the case for dogs to be given more imaginative names
Bright-bulb moments
Tilly Ware is spellbound by the dramatic display of spring bulbs at Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire
Cut and come again
Charles Quest-Ritson gets the low-down on pollarding, the age-old form of tree management
Kate Corbett-Winder’s favourite painting
The gardener and artist selects a work of abstract spontaneity
This is England
Fiona Reynolds senses spring is on its way on a march to May Hill
Masterpiece
George Gissing’s New Grub Street still resonates for writers of today, as Jack Watkins learns
Romans and Reivers
John Martin Robinson charts the Roman past and modern revival of Netherby Hall in Cumbria
Native breeds
Conservation grazing is a boon for the Bagot, finds Kate Green
Let’s stick together
Douglas Chalmers argues that farming and the environment are one and the same thing
Your zest friend
Nothing can match the sweet and sharp magic of the orange, suggests Tom Parker Bowles
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell is on red alert—with a mood-enhancing shade and tone to suit everyone
Interiors
Giles Kime and Amelia Thorpe are tripping the lights fantastic to find the latest illuminations
Will the real Donatello please stand up?
Susan Jenkins assesses the life and work of the supremely talented yet famously tricky Italian Renaissance sculptor