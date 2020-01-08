Country Life 8 January 2020

Find out more here:

FLATCOATS: A celebration of the retrievers that never grow up.

SNOW QUEEN IN SCOTLAND: The National Ballet north of the border have brought the folk tale to life.

MYTHS AND LEGENDS: Amy Jeffs on the oldest tales our island has to tell.

BROOCHES: If you like it then you ought to put a pin in it.

SEEING RED: Interiors have a bright new trend.

QUINTON OLD RECTORY: Kendra Wilson visits the Northamptonshire gardens.

TOM PARKER-BOWLES ON HIS FAVORITE DISH: The incomparable charms of Dover sole.

MODERNIST MASTERPIECE: Tim Richardson visits a striking home on the Cote d’Azur.

TORTURED GENIUS: A look at 250 years of Ludwig van Beethoven.