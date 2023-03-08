Country Life 8 March 2023

The Country Life Top 100

Our seventh annual guide to the leading country-house interior designers, garden designers, architects and specialist firms

Inspired by birds, informed by science

The British Trust for Ornithology is still flying high in its 90th year, as Jack Watkins discovers

The lord of the books

Matthew Dennison heads for the Shire to immerse himself in the incredible fantasy world of Hobbit creator J. R. R. Tolkien

Growth factors

Mary Keen marvels at the revival of William Robinson’s wonderful walled garden at Gravetye Manor, West Sussex

Alistair Smith’s favourite painting

The editor of The Stage selects a mysterious, troubling work never intended for public view

Aberystwyth is so bracing

The clifftops of Ceredigion give Fiona Reynolds an urge to tackle the 870-mile Wales Coastal Path

Masterpiece

Only Graham Greene could have penned the noir-ish Brighton Rock, suggests Jack Watkins

Style with sympathy

John Goodall falls for the charms of the sympathetically restored Chandler’s House in Wiltshire

Native breeds

High-profile support is helping to revive the fortunes of rare Albion cattle, finds Kate Green

Not to be sniffed at

Claire Jackson is on the scent of the intelligent dogs trained to seek out Japanese knotweed

From Arkle to Zarkander

Everything you need to know about the Cheltenham Festival

The good stuff

It’s green for go—Hetty Lintell has a stylish spring in her step

The glory of the gratin

Tom Parker Bowles is soothed and seduced by the classic dish

Nothing to get in a flap about

Rats with wings or intelligent, brave birds? Vicky Liddell homes in on the much-maligned pigeon

Away with the fairies

Cicely Mary Barker’s flower fairies enchant Claire Jackson