Country Life 8 May 2024

The legacy

Mrs Beeton’s recipes are still followed more than a century later. Kate Green raises a spoon to the first domestic goddess

This is how we brew it

Good coffee, companionship and delectable cakes are on offer in the cafés of the Cots-wolds. Ben Lerwill takes a sip

The magnificent seven

On the 75th birthday of Badminton Horse Trials, Kate Green salutes seven heroes of eventing’s premier weekend

Mere moth or merveille du jour?

The names of our butterflies and moths owe their artistic overtones to a golden group, discovers Peter Marren

Heaven is a place on earth

From Sissinghurst to Charleston, gardens offered the women of the Bloomsbury group refuge, solace and inspiration. Deborah Nicholls-Lee enjoys a stroll

Jane Tuckwell’s favourite painting

The event director of Badminton Horse Trials chooses a hunting scene with personal resonance

Where are the food targets?

Farmers should be allowed to prioritise producing food, believes Minette Batters

An air of homely distinction

The Anglo-American artistic circle of Russell House in Broadway, Worcestershire, lives on through its current incumbents, John Martin Robinson is pleased to say

Blow the froth off

Spring has donned its lacy garb as cow parsley flowers. Vicky Liddell walks the umbellifer lanes

There is no sting in this tale

The fearsome scorpion fly is straight out of science-fiction central casting, says Ian Morton

Angels in the house

Jo Caird marvels at a rare survival in a Cotswold church

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell packs her case and runs away to the airport

Interiors

Curl up and get cosy with the comfiest bedroom accessories, chosen by Amelia Thorpe

A haunt of ancient peace

Recently renovated, the gardens of Iford Manor in Wiltshire are as idyllic today as they were when Harold Peto created the Italianate design, marvels Tiffany Daneff

Native herbs

John Wright adds tonic and raises a glass to the juniper

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly

Quivering, crystal-clear savoury jelly is all grown up. Tom Parker Bowles braves the wobble

Dulce et decorum est

Michael Sandle is still fighting the good fight through his art as he turns 88, reveals John McEwen

Put some graphite in your pencil

A trick of Cumbrian geology led to worldwide fame for Keswick, scribbles Harry Pearson

