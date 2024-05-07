Country Life 8 May 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
The legacy
Mrs Beeton’s recipes are still followed more than a century later. Kate Green raises a spoon to the first domestic goddess
This is how we brew it
Good coffee, companionship and delectable cakes are on offer in the cafés of the Cots-wolds. Ben Lerwill takes a sip
The magnificent seven
On the 75th birthday of Badminton Horse Trials, Kate Green salutes seven heroes of eventing’s premier weekend
Mere moth or merveille du jour?
The names of our butterflies and moths owe their artistic overtones to a golden group, discovers Peter Marren
Heaven is a place on earth
From Sissinghurst to Charleston, gardens offered the women of the Bloomsbury group refuge, solace and inspiration. Deborah Nicholls-Lee enjoys a stroll
Jane Tuckwell’s favourite painting
The event director of Badminton Horse Trials chooses a hunting scene with personal resonance
Where are the food targets?
Farmers should be allowed to prioritise producing food, believes Minette Batters
An air of homely distinction
The Anglo-American artistic circle of Russell House in Broadway, Worcestershire, lives on through its current incumbents, John Martin Robinson is pleased to say
Blow the froth off
Spring has donned its lacy garb as cow parsley flowers. Vicky Liddell walks the umbellifer lanes
There is no sting in this tale
The fearsome scorpion fly is straight out of science-fiction central casting, says Ian Morton
Angels in the house
Jo Caird marvels at a rare survival in a Cotswold church
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell packs her case and runs away to the airport
Interiors
Curl up and get cosy with the comfiest bedroom accessories, chosen by Amelia Thorpe
A haunt of ancient peace
Recently renovated, the gardens of Iford Manor in Wiltshire are as idyllic today as they were when Harold Peto created the Italianate design, marvels Tiffany Daneff
Native herbs
John Wright adds tonic and raises a glass to the juniper
I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly
Quivering, crystal-clear savoury jelly is all grown up. Tom Parker Bowles braves the wobble
Dulce et decorum est
Michael Sandle is still fighting the good fight through his art as he turns 88, reveals John McEwen
Put some graphite in your pencil
A trick of Cumbrian geology led to worldwide fame for Keswick, scribbles Harry Pearson
