Country Life 8 November 2023

Happy 75th birthday, Your Majesty
As the nation prepares for The King’s milestone celebration, Amie Elizabeth White reveals 75 fascinating things you may not know about Charles III
We can be rural heroes
Julie Harding meets a model, a comedian, a farmer, a hedge-layer and a former retail boss, all united in their praise for The King’s Royal Countryside Fund
A nursery palace
Simon Thurley chronicles the remarkable story of the modern home of the Court, as Country Life is afforded exclusive access to St James’s Palace in London
Elegy in a country churchyard
War memorials on British soil are a poignant means of ‘bringing home’ those who fell in foreign fields, reveals Andrew Green
A right royal ruff
The regal King Charles spaniel once won favour with the nobility — and owners are still falling for this loving and loyal breed, as Katy Birchall discovers
Martha Lytton Cobbold’s favourite painting
The Historic Houses president chooses a captivating work that proved to be an inspiration for her love of art and structure
Native breeds
Sheep are an instrinsic feature of the Welsh landscape — Kate Green introduces the breeds that populate the principality
Home is where the art is
Michael Prodger investigates the British passion for country-house portraits, a craze that started back in the 16th century and shows little sign of abating
Interiors
Arabella Youens marvels at the transformation of an Edwardian sitting room, as Giles Kime revels in the luxury of a daybed
Tangerine dreams
Kirsty Fergusson explores the astonishing hidden gardens of bohemian Tangier in Morocco
It’s only natural
Turning woodland finds into art is a labour of love for Jane Bevan, discovers Natasha Goodfellow
Still standing after all these years
A 188-year-old avenue of beech trees forms a guard of honour for Fiona Reynolds in Dorset
Turbot-charged
Nothing less than perfection will do for Tom Parker Bowles as he savours the most regal of fish
A bundle of energy
Could hydrogen-powered cars be the future? Jane Wheatley motors to Wales to investigate
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell seeks a bit of fluff from some feathery confections
Dare to be square
Mary Miers meets the talented craftspeople reinventing the ancient art of mosaic making
