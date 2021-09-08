Country Life 8 September 2021

A shaggy dog story: The grand old English sheepdog, veteran of Dulux ads and David Bowie dance routines, is in trouble.
The Country Life bespoke bible: We present the 71 craftspeople capable of creating your perfect home, from gilders to plasterers.
William Morris: The great man’s designs and tenets still colour our homes, but his work disguised an unhappy marriage.
Julia Carrick’s favourite painting: The founder of ISO Luxury picks an uplifting grassy scene.
Carla Carlisle: Our columnist struggles against the world’s battalions of troubles.
Bevis Marks: As Bevis Marks celebrates 320 years of continuous worship, Jeremy Musson explores the oldest operating synagogue in Britain, the beating heart of London’s Jewish community.
Inherited gardens: Many of our great gardens benefit from being passed down through generations.
Eve Balfour: Sarah Langford salutes soil and farming pioneer Lady Eve Balfour.
Aubergines: The aubergine is tasty in myriad forms, avers Tom Parker Bowles
Balcombe Mill House gardens: A West Sussex spots that’s been joyously revived.