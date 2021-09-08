Country Life 8 September 2021

A shaggy dog story: The grand old English sheepdog, veteran of Dulux ads and David Bowie dance routines, is in trouble.

The Country Life bespoke bible: We present the 71 craftspeople capable of creating your perfect home, from gilders to plasterers.

William Morris: The great man’s designs and tenets still colour our homes, but his work disguised an unhappy marriage.

Julia Carrick’s favourite painting: The founder of ISO Luxury picks an uplifting grassy scene.

Carla Carlisle: Our columnist struggles against the world’s battalions of troubles.

Bevis Marks: As Bevis Marks celebrates 320 years of continuous worship, Jeremy Musson explores the oldest operating synagogue in Britain, the beating heart of London’s Jewish community.

Inherited gardens: Many of our great gardens benefit from being passed down through generations.

Eve Balfour: Sarah Langford salutes soil and farming pioneer Lady Eve Balfour.

Aubergines: The aubergine is tasty in myriad forms, avers Tom Parker Bowles

Balcombe Mill House gardens: A West Sussex spots that’s been joyously revived.