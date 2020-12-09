Country Life 9 December 2020

Find out more here:

BIRDS IN BOOKS: Madeleine Silver on the dodos, parrots and pelicans of our literary lives.

PROPER TOYS: Why wooden playthings are making a comeback.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Wildlife photographer Stephen Dalton shares his secrets.

HERBS: Mark Diacono on how to grow your own.

THE DANCING MARQUESS: A couldn’t-make-it-up true tale.

MOURNE’S BEAUTY: Octavia Pollock on the Northern Irish landscape.

ARCHITECTURE: Carolside sits in the Scottish Borders, but connects to the USA.

FLOWER POWER: Hetty Lintell meets a dried florist.

MIGHTY MOTTOS: The British love of a pithy three-worder.

BRYAN’S GROUND: How snow helped a great garden restoration.

