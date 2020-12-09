Country Life 9 December 2020

Find out more here:
BIRDS IN BOOKS: Madeleine Silver on the dodos, parrots and pelicans of our literary lives.
PROPER TOYS: Why wooden playthings are making a comeback.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Wildlife photographer Stephen Dalton shares his secrets.
HERBS: Mark Diacono on how to grow your own.
THE DANCING MARQUESS: A couldn’t-make-it-up true tale.
MOURNE’S BEAUTY: Octavia Pollock on the Northern Irish landscape.
ARCHITECTURE: Carolside sits in the Scottish Borders, but connects to the USA.
FLOWER POWER: Hetty Lintell meets a dried florist.
MIGHTY MOTTOS: The British love of a pithy three-worder.
BRYAN’S GROUND: How snow helped a great garden restoration.
