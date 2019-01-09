Country Life 9 Jan 2019

Country Life 9 January 2019 celebrates the happy accidents of the canine world, looks at our country’s stunning snowdrops and showcases crumble recipes sure to warm your heart.

Find out more here:

MAKE MINE A MONGREL: Find out why countless celebrities, including Jeremy Irons, have fallen for the scruffy charms of Heinz 57s.

COUNTRYSIDE IN FILM: British scenery can enhance a good film and save a bad one, says Andrew Roberts.

VISUAL TREASURES: Racehorses at dawn in Dorset.

ESSEX ESTATES: Ghostly reminders of lost country estates beguile Fiona Reynolds on a walk around Audley End.

DELICIOUS GRAVADLAX: Served hot or cold, this dish is worth the effort.

LAST GOLD REFINERY: Find out how London’s last gold refinery is still creating fortunes from old jewellery.

INTERIORS: Space-defying guest bedrooms.

CRUMBLE COMFORT: Nothing beats a piping-hot bowl of fruit crumble, but is this queen of puddings actually American?

GARDENS: Michael Heseltine extols the myriad beauties of the snowdrop.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.