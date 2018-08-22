Country Life August 22 2018 takes us whisky tasting, explores the question of grouse shooting licensing and delves into the world of Highland chiefs and their clans.

Find out more here:

ARCHITECTURE: Jeremy Musson examines the 19th century improvements made to Bowhill, an early 18th century Scottish seat of power.

I’M WITH THE CLAN: Eleanor Doughty explores a fixture of the Scottish countryside: the Highland clan chief.

PROPERTY: Highland gems and romantic estates. Penny Churchill reports.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Evelyn Glennie chooses a beautiful landscape by Stanley Cursiter RSA, CBE.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The wool spinner.

THE GREAT GROUSE CONUNDRUM: To license or not to license? Joe Gibbs reports.

GARDENS: A Scottish beauty at Kinross House.

ART: Nick Trend discovers the influence that Rembrandt had on British artistic tastes.

RECIPES: Melanie Johnson gives us sweetcorn three ways.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.