Country Life June 20 2018 looks at glow-worms, national parks and our fascination with roses.

GREATEST ROSES: Charles Quest-Ritson’s guide to the most beautiful and fragrant flowers of all.

68 PAGES OF PROPERTY: Marvellous manors and whether anniversaries affect house value.

ARCHITECTURE: The wonders of Wisbech.

TRAVEL: A weekend in Antwerp, and a French break on the Île de Ré .

MASTERPIECE: A preview of the art fair in Chelsea by Huon Mallalieu.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The coracle-maker.

INTERIORS: Inside Kate Moss’s bathroom. (With her permission!)

POSH PICNICS: Simon Hopkins has a superb recipe for al fresco eating.

LOVE POTIONS: It might sound crazy… but do they actually work?

WILD SWIMMING: John Lewis-Stempel takes the plunge.

A VENETIAN PALAZZO: Clive Aslet on a superbly-restored landmark.

