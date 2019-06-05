Country Life June 5 2019

Find out more here:

D-DAY: Veterans tell their tales to Katy Birchall, and Patrick Bishop on how the landings affected the coast.

ART AND MOTORBIKES: Artist Jock McFayden on combining his loves.

ROCHE COURT: A Wiltshire house full of contemporary art.

PORPHYRY: Why this veined, valuable marble is as sought-after now as it was in Roman times.

THE MASTER’S HOUSE: Inside the home of renowned architect Quinlan Terry.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

MOTTISFONT’S ROSES: Charles Quest-Ritson admires the blooms in the gardens of this Hampshire landmark.

WOODLAND WILDLIFE: Vicky Liddell on how domestic animals fit in to woodland.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Film director Mike Leigh’s choice.

INTERIORS: Bring French chic to an English country house.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.