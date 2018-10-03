Country Life October 3 2018 explains why it’s anything but grim up North, meets military families and laughs at lewd limericks.

Find out more here:

THE WONDERFUL NORTH: Wonderful properties, thriving cities and the joys of the North Yorks Moors.

CHAMPAGNE: Five things you never knew about the fine French bubbly.

LIMERICKS: The most enduring part of Edward Lear’s legcay.

INTERIORS: Bringing the indoors outdoors with a botanical touch.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Novelist Kate Mosse chooses an epic piece by John Martin.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The shepherd.

GARDENS: Non Morris visits Scampston Hall.

RED MULLET: Simon Hopkinson’s mouthwatering treatment of the ‘woodcock of the sea’.

THE CHAMELEONS OF THE SEA: David Profumo on Octopuses.

TRAVEL: Mauritius and the Swiss answer to St Moritz.

PROPERTY: Beautiful homes at staggering prices in Cumbria, Yorkshire and Northumberland.

