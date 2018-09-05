Country Life September 5 2018 looks at the art of England, provides a 47-page guide to finding the right school for your child and meets some of Britain’s fastest dogs.

Find out more here:

SCHOOLS GUIDE: A county-by-county guide to schools, the golden days of prep school letters and much more.

BENINGFIELD’S ART: The artist and countryman celebrated, 20 years after his death.

PROPERTY: High Weald havens.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Composer Roxanna Panufnik makes her choice.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The putcher fisherman.

ARCHITECTURE: John Goodall changes tack to take a look at a new house in Kent.

APPLES: Melanie Johnson’s recipes, now that the apples are coming off the trees.

MEET THE SUPERVET: Prof Noel Fitzpatrick talks to Country Life.

GARDENS: Our new gardens editor Tiffany Daneff heads to Wiltshire.

STEAM TRAINS: Daniel Puddicombe on the great age of the railways.

EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT THISTLES: Prickly perfection.

