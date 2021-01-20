Country Life 20 January 2021

Find out more here:

COLOURFUL VEG: Steven Desmond on a vegetable patch that looks as good as it tastes.

FLOELLA BENJAMIN: The children’s TV presenter-turned-baroness names her favourite painting.

THE KING OF SNOWDROPS: An interview with Joe Sharman.

UNDERWATER SCULPTURE: Earl Granville’s art.

DEVELOPMENT DOMESDAY: Simon Jenkins is not a happy man after the white paper on planning hit his desk.

THE GARDEN MUSEUM: Tiffany Daneff meets the museum’s director.

HATS THE WAY TO DO IT: Hetty Lintell picks her favourite hats.

INTERIORS: Bold colours can cheer up a home.

