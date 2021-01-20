Country Life 20 January 2021

Find out more here:
COLOURFUL VEG: Steven Desmond on a vegetable patch that looks as good as it tastes.
FLOELLA BENJAMIN: The children’s TV presenter-turned-baroness names her favourite painting.
THE KING OF SNOWDROPS: An interview with Joe Sharman.
UNDERWATER SCULPTURE: Earl Granville’s art.
DEVELOPMENT DOMESDAY: Simon Jenkins is not a happy man after the white paper on planning hit his desk.
THE GARDEN MUSEUM: Tiffany Daneff meets the museum’s director.
HATS THE WAY TO DO IT: Hetty Lintell picks her favourite hats.
INTERIORS: Bold colours can cheer up a home.
And much more besides.