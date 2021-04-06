How to find the perfect ‘mini-moon’ and honeymoon combination

The trend for two honeymoons – a ‘mini moon’ and a big trip later on – is on the rise. Rosie Paterson rounds up the best destinations, whatever your newly-wed style.

The adrenaline junkies

Mini moon: Les Gets, France

When the snow melts in Les Gets, it reveals Europe’s largest bicycle park and 80 miles of marked trails. Try Buzz Performance for bicycle hire and guided tours. Alta Lumina will organise magical, illuminated night walks and there’s a new, luxury spa, too — Les Sources du Chéry — in which to soothe your muscles.

Honeymoon: Borneo

On Turquoise Holidays’s Wild Borneo 10-night itinerary, you’ll observe wild orangutans, pygmy elephants and a striking array of birdlife among ancient rainforest. Other activities include wild swimming in waterfall pools, jungle trekking and scuba diving ().

The culture vultures

Mini moon: Athens, Greece

The sun-baked Greek capital’s recorded history stretches back more than 3,400 years. Stay at Ergon House — a boutique, food-centric hotel (a restaurant, two bars, deli, bakery, greengrocer and more occupy the ground floor). The great Acropolis is only a 15-minute walk away; the eucalyptus-scented Athens National Park a mere 10.

Honeymoon: the Deep South, US

Take to the roads of Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia, on a self-drive tour organised by Elegant Resorts. Learn about the American Civil Rights Movement from a local activist who lived through it and visit the iconic RCA Studio B, where Elvis Presley once recorded. End on Sea Island, Georgia, to watch turtles nest.

The beach bums

Mini moon: Corsica, France

Corsica enjoys more sunshine than any other part of France and its beaches rival that of any Caribbean island. The best are in the south. Stay at U Capu Biancu, which sits above two private strips of sand. Hire the hotel’s motorboat to explore nearby caves and the Lavezzi Islands.

Honeymoon: The Cotton House, Mustique

The Cotton House hotel is the beating heart of this fabled island and its nine contrasting beaches. There are a handful of very pretty bedrooms to choose between; ask for a sea-view one. Breakfast and private transfers are included if you book with Carrier. Despite its glamorous reputation, Mustique still flies under the radar — something to do with the fact that it’s the size of Hyde Park and the airport has to close at sunset (there are no lights).

The eco-warriors

Mini moon: Heckfield Place, Hampshire

This oasis is a calming, pared-back Georgian pile, framed by ancient heather, woodland and meadows. Heckfield’s on-site farm, kitchen garden and orchards feed the kitchen (under the watchful eye of Skye Gyngell) and the spa offers all-natural treatments.

Honeymoon: Islas Secas, Panama

This 14-island private archipelago, off the coast of Panama, embodies the idea of barefoot luxury. An impressive 100% of the property’s energy is solar-generated, 100% of food waste is recycled and 100% of waste-water is re-used for irrigation. Snorkel, dive and surf in the protected waters. If you want to witness the humpback-whale migration, travel between December and March or July and October. Plan South America can incorporate your stay into a wider trip through the rest of the country.