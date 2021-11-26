The best Black Friday travel offers to book now

From a last minute winter sun holiday to a cruise on far flung seas, there’s a Black Friday offer out there for every traveller. Travel Editor Rosie Paterson rounds up the best

The Maldives or Mauritius with Turquoise Holidays

Turquoise Holidays have teamed up with Constance Hotels to bring guests a range of exclusive Black Friday deals, with up to 50% off.

In the Maldives, choose between Constance Moofusi and Constance Halaveli; both have overwater and beach villas. The former is wonderfully unpretentious and boasts a house reef teaming with marine life and 30 close-by diving sites. Enjoy seven nights in a beach villa from £2,649 per person (a saving of £1,550), on an all-inclusive basis, including seaplane transfers and international flights.

Alternatively, enjoy seven nights at Constance Halaveli in a water villa from £2,499 per person (a saving of £1,375), on a bed and breakfast basis, including seaplane transfers and international flights.

In Mauritius, you’ll find Constance Prince Maurice (popular with repeat guests) and Constance Belle Mare Plage. The Prince Maurice might just have the best infinity pool on the island; the Belle Mare Plage has an award-winning golf course.

Enjoy seven nights at the Constance Prince Maurice in a junior suite from £1,549 per person (a saving of £750) on a bed and breakfast basis, including private, return transfers and international flights.

Families should book the Constance Belle Mare Plage. Enjoy seven nights in a junior suite from £4,600 (a saving of £2,400 per family), on a half board basis, based on two adults and two children under the age of 12 travelling together. The price includes private, return transfers and international flights.

The Petunia Hotel in Ibiza, Spain

The newly refurbished Petunia Hotel (the restaurant has the best sunset view on La Isla Blanca, overlooking Es Vedra) is offering guests 25% off bookings made directly through their website, between November 23 and 29.

The offer applies to reservations of three or more nights. It is valid on all 2022 bookings, excluding July and August.

Cruising with Emerald Cruises

Book a European river cruise with Emerald Cruises and receive a complimentary premium drinks package, savings of up to £2,000 per couple and €200 on board credit per cabin (this can be redeemed on spa treatments or immersive, onshore experiences). Trips include the eight-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence Rhône river cruise, from £1,795 per person on an all-inclusive basis, including selected excursions.

Wannabe sailors can also save on trips onboard Emerald’s brand new luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra. A saving of £200 per couple is in addition to current discounts of up to 30% on selected itineraries. Trips include the eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment itinerary which departs from Athens and takes in Cephalonia, Kotor in Montenegro and Dubrovnik in Croatia. Prices from £3,760 per person on an all-inclusive basis, including selected excursions.

The Doyle Collection hotels

Enjoy 30% off the best available rate at The Westbury in Dublin and The Bloomsbury, The Marylebone and The Kensington hotels in London. The offer is available on stays up until June 30, 2022, booked on or before December 1, 2021.

Six Senses Hotels and Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr & Mrs Smith is offering its members 40% off stays at a selection of Six Senses hotels and resorts, from Brazil and Bhutan to the Seychelles.

The offer is available on bookings throughout 2022 made on or before November 20, 2021; the majority of bookings also include free cancellation up to seven days prior to the holiday. Destinations include Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives (at the top of the page, a sustainability trailblazer in the hospitality industry) and Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam, which was featured in Mr & Mrs Smith’s World’s Sexiest Bedrooms coffee table book.