The perfect way to go island hopping in the Hebrides

The natural beauty of Mull and its surrounding islands is beyond compare — and the ideal way to enjoy them is in a boat of your own.

The Benmore Estate occupies 32,000 acres of the Isle of Mull, and is full of all manner of potential adventures — as well as an ideal place to stay in the form of Knock House, a glorious Victorian hunting lodge where you can live the life of Scottish laird.

Yet as beautiful as Mull itself is, there are dozens of dots on the map which offer a huge range of different . Thankfully, the estate has its very own private boat, the Benmore Lady, which can take guests at Knock House to any and all of the other islands.

You’ll see dolphins at the bow, white tailed sea eagles gliding overhead, whales and orca migrating through the cool waters, a basking shark hotspot, seal colonies, comedic puffins and far more.

This true summer adventure is a superb introduction to the Hebridean isles and seas, a mini-Utopia of islands ripe for exploration. Here’s a look at what you can expect to find.

Mull

Your island base

From the colourful capital of Tobermory to the hidden lochs, ancient forests and towering mountains of Benmore’s 32,000 estate, the Isle of Mull has so much to offer. But if you are looking to see the Scottish Isles through a different lens, the estate’s boat, the Benmore Lady, offers unrivalled freedom for a true sea adventure.

Staffa

30 minutes cruise

The whole island is dotted with caves and formations made from basalt columns, but the most famous of the lot is Fingal’s Cave, which inspired Felix Mendelssohn to write his infamous ‘Hebridean overture’.

Ulva

10 minutes cruise

An island where you can uncover the history of the earliest Scottish settlements, dotted with archeological dig sites, steeped in island history set to a spectacular backdrop of land and sea.

Iona

40 minutes cruise

This island is known as the birthplace of Celtic Christianity in Scotland. St Columba came here in the year 563 to establish the Abbey which still stands to this day on a this stunningly peaceful and tranquil spot.

Treshnish Isles

45 minutes cruise

There are eight main islands and dozens of smaller ones in this archipelago. The largest of them, Lunga, is famed as a puffin hotspot. And once you get past the Sound of Mull it’s time to start watch out for dolphins, porpoise, basking sharks and whales — this is prime cetacean-spotting territory.

Coll

1hr 15 minutes cruise

Mairi Hedderwick, the illustrator and author, used to live on Coll and has used the island as the setting for her Katie Morag series of children’s books — which in turn spawned a hugely popular BBC adaptation. In the books, Coll is known by the fictional name of the Isle of Struay.

Tiree

1hr 15 minutes cruise

With sandy beaches and curling waves, this island of 30 square miles is a surfer’s paradise dubbed ‘the Hawaii of the North’. Each year it hosts an annual Tiree World Classic surfing event.

Gunna

1hr 15 minutes cruise

Nestled between Coll and Tiree, this picturesque, uninhabited island provides the perfect spot for a beach picnic and time to rest your sea legs while soaking up the spectacular scenery.

