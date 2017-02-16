The 'Party at The Palace' will honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will host a tea party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces.

The ‘Party at The Palace’ will take place on 13th May and, according to their statement, “will be a fun and family focused event featuring live performances, various stalls, games on the lawn and the chance to explore the gardens.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have arranged the event as a way to acknowledge and honour the fact that a number of young children have had to come to terms with the loss of someone very close to them at a young age.

The party will also be attended by a number of charities which help support families, and specifically children dealing with bereavement, including Child Bereavement UK. The charity, which supports families coping with a child’s death and helps children facing bereavement, was launched by Princess Diana and is now one of the Duke of Cambridge’s key causes.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Child Bereavement UK centre in London as the site celebrated its one year anniversary.

The Prince sat with a young girl, who had lost her father to pancreatic cancer. He spoke to her about dealing with the loss, and opened up about his experience of losing his mother. Prince William was only 15 years old when Diana, Princess of Wales, died in an accident in Paris in 1997, while his younger brother Harry was 12.