Country Life rounds up the best things to see, do and book this week: visit a country show in Northamptonshire, attend the opera in Gloucestershire or enjoy an art exhibition in Somerset.

Jousting

April 14–17: International medieval-jousting competition, Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds, West Yorkshire. Watch knights battling in the tournament and soak up the pomp, pageantry, music and minstrels. 10am–5pm, tickets from £6

(http://royalarmouries.org; 0113–220 1888)

Play

April 14: The Passion of Jesus, Trafalgar Square, London WC2. The Wintershall Players will re-enact the story of the crucifixion accompanied by horses, donkeys and doves. 12pm and 3.15pm, free admission. There will also be performances on April 15 on Guildford High Street, Surrey, at 12pm and 2.30pm

(01483 892167; www.wintershall-estate.com)

Country show

April 16–17: Kelmarsh Country Show, Kelmarsh Hall, Northamptonshire. A celebration of the countryside with sporting competitions, more than 200 stands, rural crafts, food and antiques. Tickets from £13

(www.kelmarshcountryshow.co.uk; 01889 563232)

Exhibitions

Until April 23: ‘Geedon Gallery Spring Exhibition’, Fingringhoe, Essex. Paintings and sculpture by artists including Fred Cuming RA, plus contemporary jewellery, ceramics and glass

(01206 728587; www.geedongallery.co.uk)

Until April 29: ‘Sarah Ellis: Natural History Illustration’, Bruton Museum, Somerset. Detailed water-colours of wildlife, with some works for sale

(01749 812294; www.brutontown.com)

Lunch

April 25: The Gardens Literary Lunch, West Green House Gardens, Hartley Wintney, Hampshire. Writer and founder of Chelsea Fringe Tim Richardson will share his thoughts on the English gardening scene, before lunch and an exploration of the grounds. Tickets £59, 11am start

(01252 844611; http://westgreenhouse.co.uk)

Children’s activity

April 14, 16 and 17: Bird Bonanza, St Michael’s Mount, Marazion, Cornwall. Keep the little ones busy by teaching them about native birds this Easter—they’ll make feeders and nests, become expert bird spotters and plant sunflowers. Free with castle entrance fee

(01736 710265; www.stmichaelsmount.co.uk)

Book now

June 8–August 4: Longborough Festival Opera, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire. Enjoy Tristan und Isolde, Fidelio, The Magic Flute and Orfeo ed Euridice at the 500-seat country opera house set in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds. Visit website for ticket prices

(01451 830292; http://lfo.org.uk)