No roads, no cars, no problem: Norman Foster and Porsche collaborate on transportation hub in Venice
There are famously no roads in the Italian city of Venice, but that hasn't stopped Porsche from co-designing a transportation hub in time for the Architecture Biennale.
Of all the cities in the world in which you might expect a legendary carmaker such as Porsche to debut its latest project, perhaps the least likely would be Venice, most famous for its comparative lack of roads.
Things begin to make a bit more sense, however, when you understand that the project in question is an installation created in partnership with the Norman Foster Foundation, appearing in Venice for the Biennale — the world-renowned exhibition of architecture which opened on May 10.
Called ‘Gateway to Venice’s Waterway’, the installation is a 37m (about 121ft) pontoon-like structure that, according to Porsche, ‘represents the vision of a transportation hub for Venice.’ Taking inspiration from the canal city’s network of bridges, it is described as a ‘response to the challenges facing the Italian port’ that aims to ‘initiate a discourse on sustainable urban change.’ And you thought Porsche was just about lap times and limited-slip differentials.
The structure, whose curved, tubular form combines elements of Fosters’ expertise in organic, polygonal glass buildings with a lattice-like framework that Porsche says evokes the chassis of its 908 racecar, is located at the Arsenale Biennale and will house exhibitions on future proposals for urban transit.
More than that, however: during the first week of the Biennale it will actually serve as a station for electric boats, powered by the same motors found in Porsche’s Macan Turbo EV, and electric city bikes, made by Schiller. Among the ideas on display within the exhibition are studies by students at Porsche Style, the company’s design studio, and Studio F.A. Porsche, better known as Porsche Design, the accessories brand founded in 1972.
The main challenges facing Venice — overcrowding and increased risk of flooding due to climate change — are not directly addressed by the study, although sustainability of construction and emission-free transportation are two key themes. Lord Foster, president of the Norman Foster Foundation and one of Britain’s greatest living architects, said that: ‘Dreaming awakens a sense of limitless possibilities and the courage to imagine what does not yet exist. It’s about imagining bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges. In this project, dreaming meant imagining a Venice where historic preservation and advanced mobility coexist.’
The installation is the eighth iteration of Porsche’s ‘Art of Dreams’ initiative, a design programme that began in 2021, through which the car company collaborates with an artist to create something that speaks to the title (and that usually holds at least a loose connection to the current crop of vehicles). Separately, this year’s project at the Biennale also initiates a longer-running partnership with the Norman Foster Foundation, wherein the two partners will ‘explore the future of the automobile’.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Chris Hall is a freelance writer and editor specialising in watches and luxury. Formerly Senior Watch Editor for Mr Porter, his work has been published in the New York Times, Financial Times, Esquire, Wired, Wallpaper* and many other titles. He is also the founder of The Fourth Wheel, a weekly newsletter dedicated to the world of watches.
-
-
London is a happy city, but not the happiest city, according to new research
It is, however, a very romantic city, according to different research. So that's good.
-
You're all invited to Cecil Beaton's Garden Party
'The space given over to 'Cecil Beaton’s Garden Party' at the Garden Museum is smaller than Beaton’s own drawing room, but its intimacy is its trump card.'
-
Chillingham Castle: The place 'of imagination and beauty' where 'every room is filled with eye-catching objects'
John Goodall celebrates the salvation of Chillingham Castle, Northumberland. Photography by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
-
Vann: The Surrey country house that 'captures the spirit of English architecture'
Vann in Godalming, Surrey combines an Arts-and-Crafts ethos with inventive planning and new building materials. Photographs by Will Pryce for Country Life.
-
Rodel House: The Georgian marvel in the heart of the Outer Hebrides
An improving landlord in the Outer Hebrides created a remote Georgian house that has just undergone a stylish, but unpretentious remodelling, as Mary Miers reports. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
-
Life in miniature: the enduring charm of the model village
What is it about these small slices of arcadia that keep us so fascinated?
-
‘If Portmeirion began life as an oddity, it has evolved into something of a phenomenon’: Celebrating a century of Britain’s most eccentric village
A romantic experiment surrounded by the natural majesty of North Wales, Portmeirion began life as an oddity, but has evolved into an architectural phenomenon kept alive by dedication.
-
Seven of the UK’s best Arts and Crafts buildings — and you can stay in all of them
The Arts and Crafts movement was an international design trend with roots in the UK — and lots of buildings built and decorated in the style have since been turned into hotels.
-
High Wardington House: A warm, characterful home that shows just what can be achieved with thought, invention and humour
At High Wardington House in Oxfordshire — the home of Mr and Mrs Norman Hudson — a pre-eminent country house adviser has created a home from a 300-year-old farmhouse and farmyard. Jeremy Musson explains; photography by Will Pryce for Country Life.
-
Sir Edwin Lutyens and the architecture of the biggest bank in the world
Sir Edwin Lutyens became the de facto architect of one of Britain's biggest financial institutions, Midland Bank — then the biggest bank in the world, and now part of the HSBC. Clive Aslet looks at how it came about through his connection with Reginald McKenna.