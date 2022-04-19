New looks for the Spring 2022 season, from dark dining rooms to fresh, bright living spaces

New furniture, wallpaper, rugs and accessories to enjoy, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Birdie Fortescue’s fresh green look

Inspired by 18th-century French prints, Birdie Fortescue has created the Loire Collection, including this Magnolia tablecloth, from £170, Foliage candlesticks, £39.50 each, Foliage bowls, from £19 each, and Pencil Cut tumblers, from £15 each.

01328 851651; www.birdiefortescue.co.uk

Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co’s lazy days

The Emily wrought-iron day bed shown here in Ivory, £795, from Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co, offers a useful place to accommodate an unexpected overnight guest or simply for relaxing away an afternoon.

01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk

Neptune’s happy hues

Neptune’s new collection includes Suffolk and Wardley dining chairs painted in lively colours, such as Quince, Olive and Saffron, that are inspired by the natural world. They cost from £330 each, and are shown here with the Moreton oak dining table, from £2,210, and Wycombe bench, from £525.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Oka’s fresh look

Bright accents introduce cheerful notes to OKA’s new collection, including the patterned Tarma armchair in Lazaret Blue, £1,695, Eferi prints in Ochre, £295 pair, Liaodong pot in Dijon, £195, and Hongwu pot in Sea Blue, £95.

0333 004 2042; www.oka.com

Susie Watson’s dark tones

Susie Watson Design’s new Egyptian blue emulsion creates a backdrop that is both warm and calm, ideal for an inviting interior. Shown here with Carved Rectangular Kilim footstools, from £745 each, and a selection of cushions, from £52 each, Egyptian Blue emulsion costs £45 for 2.5L.

0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Sleeping beauty

The distinctive shape of Anboîse’s Rosyth headboard is accentuated by its velvet trim, pictured here in hand-blocked Ocean Tracery fabric by Pukka Print, £1,300 for a double, from Anbôise.

www.anboise.com