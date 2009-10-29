Outstanding flat in ‘Edinburgh’s best address’ for sale

Ramsay Garden stands proudly in the lee of Edinburgh Castle and forms an integral part of the city‘s skyline. This five bedroom period flat, according to many, therefore occupies one of the best addresses in Edinburgh – situated at the heart of the city the house is just minutes from Princes Street, the Royal Mile and Waverly Railway Station.

11/1 Ramsay Garden was built by Sydney Mitchell in 1892, and is connected to the earlier 18th century Ramsay Lodge. It was originally built to provide university halls of residence and flats for the use of the divinity faculty. Although the architect was nominally Professor Henbest Capper, it is generally accepted that the inspiration came from Patrick Geddes, sociologist and town planner, and Ramsay Garden is regarded by many as his most striking monument.

* For more properties like this every week, subscribe and save

The flat itself is extremely spacious and has an impressive rectangular reception hall and a splendid seven window drawing room which gives panoramic views over the north side of the city and beyond to the Firth of Forth. The flat has a handsome formal dining room with a small balcony overlooking the residents’ gardens.

The kitchen benefits from the morning sun and the property has five bedrooms, each with its own unique character. Outside the residents’ gardens offer a delightfully landscaped space with a gate to Ramsay Lane.

This property is a very special flat for Edinburgh and would appeal to anyone in love with this timeless capital city.

The guide price is £975,000. For more information please contact Savills on 0131 247 3700 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Edinburgh property for sale