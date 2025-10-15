Nôtre-Dame: An over-crowded Parisian triumph
Athena visits the re-built French wonder, and is more than impressed by the restoration work that has been completed so far.
Last week, Athena managed to visit Nôtre-Dame in Paris for the first time since the disastrous fire in 2019. Now that the gigantic roofs and central spire have been re-created with the timber of about 2,000 oak trees, it’s wonderful to see the familiar outline of the building presiding over the city once more.
Only around the exterior of the transepts and east end of the cathedral do the scaffolding and stacked Portakabins serve as a reminder that the work of restoration continues on a massive scale. Even so, the church itself has been publicly accessible since December 2024 and the western towers opened some three weeks ago.
Stepping through the monumental western portals with their ranks of statuary, the vast interior with its cleaned stonework feels totally different to its dark and dirty pre-fire predecessor. When Nôtre-Dame was begun in about 1163, it aimed to be the tallest church north of the Alps, the vault rising 115ft, and the lateral dimensions were exceeded only by those of the great Abbey of Cluny. That scale is now manifest again. By comparison, the vault of Durham Cathedral rises a mere 74ft.
It’s hard to feel anything but admiration for what has been achieved. Considering the scale of the damage, the speed of the work has been remarkable. Added to which — in Athena’s view and contrary to French tendency — the fabric has not been over-restored (although it has been overlit). Athena was delighted to marvel at all this, but — sad to say — she won’t be hurrying back. This is not a judgement on the building, but the experience of her visit. Simply put, the sheer weight of people made it extremely hard to enjoy or admire.
Despite the steady rain, there was a 25-minute queue just to get into the building (which remains free to visit). The statistics are astonishing and speak for themselves. In the half year to June since its reopening, more than six million people filed through the doors. That’s one million people every month or 35,000 people a day.
By comparison, the British Museum received that total number of visitors — 6.5 million — during the whole of 2024 and the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, 8.7 million. Both have infinitely more space to absorb the crowds. Perhaps things will calm down, but Athena doubts it.
Leaving Nôtre-Dame for calmer places, it struck her as well that this exemplary restoration throws into yet sharper relief the sorry treatment of the other great parish churches across the city (and far beyond as well). Many look down at heel, but not necessarily through lack of use. In France, the state ownership of church buildings is condemning many to neglect. For all the difficulties faced by parish churches in the UK, their situation is arguably much happier. Restoring the cathedral of Paris is a great achievement. It should not, however, obscure what remains to be done
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This article first appeared in the October 8 2025 issue of Country Life. For more information on how to subscribe, click here
Athena is Country Life's Cultural Crusader. She writes a column in the magazine every week
-
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: My family WhatsApp is already banging on about Christmas arrangements. Can I leave the group?
Where are we spending Christmas? Who gets the best bedroom, and whose turn is it to cook?
-
A handy five minute guide to Frieze — and the things you really don’t want to miss
The London art fair returns this week.
-
Agromenes: Evolution, not revolution, is what we need for a green and sustainable future
The short-term pain of a green transition will be worth it in the long run. What we need is some bold vision to get there.
-
The proposed National Gallery extension is a ray of light in a stormy sector
The announcement of a new wing for one of the nation's top art galleries 'is a transformative initiative undertaken through private philanthropy to clear and universal benefit. What is there not to celebrate?'
-
Don't blame it on the sunshine, don't blame it on the moonlight, don't blame it on the good times, blame it on the bats
Bats and newts are an easy target, but can they actually be blamed for not building enough houses?
-
Agromenes: Why is our tax money not being spent on British food?
A Freedom of Information request reveals that many of our local councils and government departments aren't buying British-grown food. It's an insult to our farmers.
-
Affordable, sustainable, rural: How a group of volunteers embarrassed the government and built some of the best new homes in the country
Hazelmead has won almost every RIBA award going. The development on the outskirts of Bridport might be a springboard for a rural housing revolution, much like the Arts-and-Crafts movement more than a century ago.
-
William Hanson: Why etiquette must evolve to suit modern life
Noodle slurping and the left-handed taboo. The king of modern manners details the evolution of proper conduct in his latest book.
-
Athena: In the eyes of Government, will the Arts always be last?
After a year of Labour rule, life doesn't seem to be getting any better for Britain's cultural institutions.
-
Agromenes: 'See it. Say it. Sorted. This is truly where Britain is broken'
Country Life's Cultural Crusader rails against the constant annoying reminders of how we should live our lives.