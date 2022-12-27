Country Life’s top columns and features of 2022

From the characters that inhabit the Highlands to the columnist who got The Queen out of a sticky situation, here are our most popular columns, features and curious questions of 2022.

Jason Goodwin visited an ancient site — but he didn’t even take his camera. Here’s why, and what it told him about what he was seeing.

Our much-loved agony aunt is currently on maternity leave; we need her back, and soon. (Keep your eyes peeled this coming summer.)

Joe Gibbs reminisces about the Dutchmen who made a home in the Highlands — and made quite a splash.

Even simple-looking names like Powell and Coke can trip up the unwary, while Belvoir and Featherstonhaugh are positive linguistic land mines. Eleanor Doughty (Dowty? Dockerty? Dotty?) investigated.

Lucy Baring headed in to London and felt the cost of inflation.

Our Curious Questions regular columnist Martin Fone took a look at one of the seemingly-arbitrary quirks of the season.

Our long-standing contributor Carla Carlisle was lucky enough to meet the Queen. And even luckier to be able to help Her Majesty out of a bit of a spot.

Vicky Liddell did some digging — pretty much literally — into the mysterious existence of barrows.

Centrepiece of a classic English country garden, or bourgeois construct of the machine age? Our columnist Jason Goodwin took aim at the lawn.

