The official Coronation Portraits of King Charles III

Toby Keel Toby Keel

His Majesty King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Royal Family sat for official photographic portraits after the Coronation on Saturday 6 May, 2023.

The official Coronation Portrait of King Charles III. Credit: Hugo Burnand / Royal Household

Hugo Burnand, who has regularly photographed the King in recent years, was the photographer entrusted with taking the pictures.

The official Coronation Portrait of Camilla, the Queen Consort. Credit: Hugo Burnand / Royal Household

The striking images were captured in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.

The official Coronation Portrait of King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Credit: Hugo Burnand / Royal Household

Mr Burnand also took a group portrait of the senior royal family.

Pictured from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh. The official Coronation Portrait of King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the senior royals. Credit: Hugo Burnand / Royal Household

Mr Burnand, who also took the wedding pictures for King Charles and Queen Camilla, was clearly delighted to have been given the commission, and thanked those in his team who had helped him capture the images.

‘It is an unbelievable honour to have been asked to take these pictures, he wrote on Instagram, adding, ‘Pinching self here, just to make sure its all for real – apparently it is!

‘I hope I have done justice to our very wonderful King and his Queen,’ he added. ‘Long Live The King!’

