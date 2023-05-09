The official Coronation Portraits of King Charles III

His Majesty King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Royal Family sat for official photographic portraits after the Coronation on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Hugo Burnand, who has regularly photographed the King in recent years, was the photographer entrusted with taking the pictures.
The striking images were captured in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.
Mr Burnand also took a group portrait of the senior royal family.
Mr Burnand, who also took the wedding pictures for King Charles and Queen Camilla, was clearly delighted to have been given the commission, and thanked those in his team who had helped him capture the images.
‘It is an unbelievable honour to have been asked to take these pictures, he wrote on Instagram, adding, ‘Pinching self here, just to make sure its all for real – apparently it is!
‘I hope I have done justice to our very wonderful King and his Queen,’ he added. ‘Long Live The King!’
