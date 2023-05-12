Country Life’s 100-page Coronation souvenir issue: What’s inside and how to order a copy

Our 100-page special edition of Country Life is in the shops now.
The Country Life team worked tirelessly over the coronation weekend to put this very special magazine together, a one-off ‘bookazine’ which will be on sale for the next few weeks as a magnificent souvenir of an unforgettable occasion.
The magazine is in shops across the UK now, and is available to order via post both to the UK and across the world at Magazines Direct at the cover price of £8, with free postage and packing in the UK. Overseas prices vary.
Please note that this issue is outside of our regular schedule, and therefore won’t get sent to subscribers; all subscribers should pick up a copy in the shops or order via the link above to avoid disappointment.
Among the many highlights within are:
Matthew Dennison’s definitive account of the coronation ceremony itself
The Coronation procession: A picture essay
The Coronation by numbers
The Coronation Concert
Full contents:
Leader article
Clive Aslet celebrates our reigning monarch
In pictures: Get me to the Abbey on time
Long live our noble King!
Could anyone who watched King Charles being crowned failed to have been moved by the spectacle, asks Matthew Dennison
Their crowning glory
When Charles III felt the weight of St Edward’s Crown, he felt the weight of centuries, explains Matthew Dennison
The ride of a reign
The Gold State Coach is as magnificent a conveyance as any dreamt up by a fairy godmother, says Jack Watkins
In pictures: A rapturous welcome
The man who is King
Four friends of Country Life predict he will be a magnificent and much-loved monarch
Words of wisdom
The King has inspired many people in his lifetime. Amie Elizabeth White listens to what he and his admirers have to say
Saluting our new Queen
Our newly crowned Queen attracts admiration and devotion in all she meets, says Jane Wheatley
In pictures: Behind the scenes
In pictures: Greeting the nation
Dishes fit for The King
John Williams, executive chef at The Ritz, talks to Emma Hughes about The King’s favourite recipe
Coin of the realm
Sculptor Martin Jennings created the likeness that will adorn The King’s coins. He talks to Timothy Mowl about the commission
In pictures: Revelling in royalty
In pictures: Get up and dance
The final countdown
Agnes Stamp goes through the numbers behind the big day