WIN a Cornish break and wine-club membership for a year

Your chance to win a short break in one of the country's finest hotels plus a wine club subscription.

Auriens, the later-lifestyle specialist, has teamed up with COUNTRY LIFE to offer readers the chance to win a short break in one of the country’s finest hotels, The Nare, and a year’s subscription to the Berry Bros. & Rudd Wine Club.

Welcome to vintage vitality

Auriens is redefining later-life care with its state-of-the- art residential property in the heart of the King’s Road, Chelsea, London SW3. Blending the best in hospitality with world-class healthcare, Auriens is soon to release a limited number of apartments for sale.

This month sees the launch of Later Life, an exclusive magazine exploring all that is great about life in London for the perennial generation. From food and drink to keeping trim, a guide to the season and much more, Later Life is a must-read for all lovers of vintage vitality.

For your complimentary copy, please visit www.auriens.com or telephone 020–3705 6165

Reader competition

Three-night break at The Nare Hotel, Cornwall

Founded by the late Mrs Bettye Gray in 1989, and rated the best hotel in Cornwall by the AA guide for no less than 15 years consecutively, The Nare is a family-run hotel located on the Roseland Peninsula. The prize of a three-night break for two includes accommodation in a Best Sea View room, breakfast, after- noon tea and dinner in either of the two restaurants, with wine to accompany each day.

One year’s subscription to the Berry Bros. & Rudd Wine Club

The winner will receive one year’s subscription of The Bourne Case. Named after the Widow Bourne, who founded Berry Bros. & Rudd in 1698, this case offers an excellent introduction to great everyday drinking wines. The prize includes a delivery of 12 bottles of wine—three pairs of white and three pairs of red—every other month, along with wine facts, maps and tips.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Which female British fashion powerhouse started out with a boutique on King’s Road, Chelsea?

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Dame Mary Quant

Laura Ashley

To enter the competition, please visit www.auriens.com/countrylifecompetition

Closing date: October 21, 2016

Terms and Conditions: Competition details form part of these terms and conditions.Entry is open to residents of the UK except employees (and their families) of Auriens, Time Inc. (UK), its printers and agents, the suppliers of the prizes and any other companies associated with the competition.Entrants must be aged 18 or over.Proof of identity and age may be required.Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification. All entries must be made directly by the person entering the competition. Entries made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, delayed or corrupted, or due to computer error in transit. The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The 3 night break at The Nare Hotel must be booked and taken within 12 months of the winner’s notification letter. The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prizes, including any necessary travel documents. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize suppliers’ terms and conditions which will be referenced in the Winner’s Letter. The promoter reserves the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of the competition. In the event of a prize being unavailable, the promoters reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value. The winner agrees to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by the promoters relating to any post-winning publicity. Online entries only. Unless stated otherwise the winner will be drawn at random from all correct entries received by the closing date: 21 October 2016. The winner will be contacted by post or email by 11 November 2016. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted, or are unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random. Failure to respond and/or provide an address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the prize. Where applicable, the decision of the judges’ is final based on the criteria set out in the promotion and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision. Competition may be modified at any time. The providers of the prizes are specified within the promotional material. The Promoter is Auriens Limited, 10 Hill Street, London W1J 5NQ. Between these standard terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material (or any other terms and conditions provided/referred to at the time of entry), the details of the promotional material shall prevail. The winner’s name will be available by writing to the Promoter’s address between 11 November and 11 December 2016. Only the surname and county of the winner will be disclosed.