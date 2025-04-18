Chocolate eggs, bunnies and the Resurrection: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 18, 2025
Friday's quiz is an Easter special.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Diamonds are everyone's best friend: The enduring appeal of one of Nature's sparkliest treasures
Every diamond has a story to tell and each of us deserves to fall in love with one.
By Jonathan Self
-
RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Everything you need to know, plus our top tips and tricks
Country Life editors and contributor share their tips and tricks for making the most of Chelsea.
By Amie Elizabeth White
-
Human teeth, Scottish cities and a visit from Caesar: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 17, 2025
Thursday's quiz tests your knowledge on a certain Prime Minister's last words, obscure artistic movements and royal weddings.
By Rosie Paterson
-
The Great Gatsby, pugs and the Mitford sisters: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 16, 2025
Wednesday's quiz tests your knowledge on literature, National Parks and weird body parts.
By Rosie Paterson
-
The battle of the bridge, Balloon Dogs and flat fish: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 15, 2025
Tuesday's quiz tests your knowledge on bridges, science, space, house prices and geography.
By James Fisher
-
Jungle temples, pet snakes and the most expensive car in the world: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 14, 2025
Mondays's quiz tests your knowledge on English kings, astronomy and fashion.
By James Fisher
-
School dinner puddings, Scrabble tiles and Antonio Banderas: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 11, 2025
Friday's quiz asks you to name one of Britain's most beautiful places, and ponders the distance of a marathon.
By Toby Keel
-
Bond's Aston Martin and Welsh rarebit: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 10, 2025
Thursday's quiz celebrates pedestrian crossings and tests your language skills.
By Toby Keel
-
Scary sharks, the T-Rex and fabulous city views: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 9, 2025
Wednesday's quiz takes in restaurants, beautiful cities and more.
By Toby Keel
-
The beautiful island bridge, an otter's life and Churchill's TXT speech: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 8, 2025
Tuesday's quiz takes in cricket pitches, frittatas and more.
By Toby Keel