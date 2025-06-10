Country Life 11 June 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

My piece of Heaven

From Belvoir to Belfast, the Exe to the Itchen and Holkham to Herefordshire, 11 friends of Country Life reveal what makes their beloved little corner of the British Isles stand out from the crowd

(Image credit: Future)

All hail the new Carolean age

A host of Charles III’s creative subjects are echoing the artistic achievements of the Restoration. Kate Green, John Goodall and Carla Passino investigate

Best in class

Julie Harding showcases the British-made products that are the embodiment of excellence both at home and abroad

(Image credit: Future)

Blooming brilliant

Charles Quest Ritson meets the dedicated custodians of our precious plant heritage

Susan Owens’s favourite painting

The art historian and author chooses a coastal masterpiece that brings the elements to life

The legacy

‘We’re doomed’—Kate Green salutes the hapless Captain Mainwaring and his motley, but much-loved Dad’s Army troops

Enthroning harmony

The King’s decades-long quest for harmony shines through in his architectural ventures, as Clive Aslet discovers

(Image credit: Future)

Trunk call

Julie Harding reveals how The King is backing efforts to save our majestic oaks, the arboreal icons of the British landscape

Winging it

Mark Cocker hails the original ‘jump jet’, the heady hen harrier

Life is like a rainbow

The vibrant hues of Nature’s paint palette are the daubs of warning, mating and more, suggests John Lewis-Stempel

(Image credit: Future)

Wink and you’ll miss it

There’s nothing tame about tiddly-winks, finds Amie Elizabeth White

Penny for your thoughts

Does familiarity breed contempt for Matthew Dennison as he delves into enduring proverbs?

Heritage threads

Hetty Lintell heads into the countryside to celebrate the very best of British fashion

No, Mr Bond, I expect you to cycle…

Paul Henderson joins the Q for Aston Martin’s top two-wheeler

(Image credit: Future)

Interiors

Giles Kime is wowed as the WOW!house opens its doors

A phoenix rises

Tiffany Daneff admires the revival of the historic gardens at Bledhow House in Buckinghamshire

A storm in a teacup

Jonathon Jones shares the dos and don’ts of brewing up

Arts & antiques

The politics, passions and portaits of wealthy American heiresses, with Carla Passino

Do judge the book by its cover

Carla Passino toasts the British illustrators who gave life to the worlds of Winnie-the-Pooh, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Rabbit

And much more