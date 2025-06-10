Country Life 11 June 2025
Country Life 11 June 2025 is our Best of Britain special issue, celebrating the places, people, plants and craftsmen that make this country great.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
My piece of Heaven
From Belvoir to Belfast, the Exe to the Itchen and Holkham to Herefordshire, 11 friends of Country Life reveal what makes their beloved little corner of the British Isles stand out from the crowd
All hail the new Carolean age
A host of Charles III’s creative subjects are echoing the artistic achievements of the Restoration. Kate Green, John Goodall and Carla Passino investigate
Best in class
Julie Harding showcases the British-made products that are the embodiment of excellence both at home and abroad
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Blooming brilliant
Charles Quest Ritson meets the dedicated custodians of our precious plant heritage
Susan Owens’s favourite painting
The art historian and author chooses a coastal masterpiece that brings the elements to life
The legacy
‘We’re doomed’—Kate Green salutes the hapless Captain Mainwaring and his motley, but much-loved Dad’s Army troops
Enthroning harmony
The King’s decades-long quest for harmony shines through in his architectural ventures, as Clive Aslet discovers
Trunk call
Julie Harding reveals how The King is backing efforts to save our majestic oaks, the arboreal icons of the British landscape
Winging it
Mark Cocker hails the original ‘jump jet’, the heady hen harrier
Life is like a rainbow
The vibrant hues of Nature’s paint palette are the daubs of warning, mating and more, suggests John Lewis-Stempel
Wink and you’ll miss it
There’s nothing tame about tiddly-winks, finds Amie Elizabeth White
Penny for your thoughts
Does familiarity breed contempt for Matthew Dennison as he delves into enduring proverbs?
Heritage threads
Hetty Lintell heads into the countryside to celebrate the very best of British fashion
No, Mr Bond, I expect you to cycle…
Paul Henderson joins the Q for Aston Martin’s top two-wheeler
Interiors
Giles Kime is wowed as the WOW!house opens its doors
A phoenix rises
Tiffany Daneff admires the revival of the historic gardens at Bledhow House in Buckinghamshire
A storm in a teacup
Jonathon Jones shares the dos and don’ts of brewing up
Arts & antiques
The politics, passions and portaits of wealthy American heiresses, with Carla Passino
Do judge the book by its cover
Carla Passino toasts the British illustrators who gave life to the worlds of Winnie-the-Pooh, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Rabbit
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
The profitability of agriculture underpins everything in the countryside. Confidence is at rock bottom
Weather, taxes and no subsidy. It's not a great time to be producing food in Britain. Agromenes sounds the alarm.
-
Step into a fairytale: Enchanting £2.5 million West Sussex estate with lake access, cabins & wild beauty for sale
Felmere House is a playground for nature and only 30 minutes from London.
-
Castles, candles and cards: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 9, 2025
Poker hands, pithy quotes and unusual pets feature in Monday's Quiz of the Day.
-
Country Life 4 June 2025
Country Life 4 June 2025 is a celebration of the best of Hampshire, from Jane Austen's cottage to the winding streets of Winchester.
-
Ferris Bueller's Ferrari and giraffes getting hit by lightning: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 6, 2025
Friday's quiz has an intriguing question about the number of loos in Windsor Castle.
-
Tom Cruise's insane stunts, Back to the Future and a power-hungry turtle: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 5, 2025
Thursday's quiz asks what WAS Yurtle the Turtle really the king of? And other important questions.
-
Anne Boleyn's execution, Model T Fords and Boris Johnson's ping pong ding dong: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 4, 2025
Wednesday's quiz dishes up some choice words, and ponders the number of redheads in England.
-
Elton John's real name and the creator of the red phone box: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 3, 2025
A rock legend's less-than-glamorous first name appears in Country Life's quiz of the day for Tuesday.
-
Magic Johnson, the Flying Scotsman and the threat of lightning: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 2, 2025
Welcome to our first quiz of the new week.
-
George Orwell, Skyscrapers and The Chronicles of Narnia: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 30, 2025
See in the weekend with Country Life's quiz of the day.