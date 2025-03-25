Country Life 26 March 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Can’t you hear me SOS?

Could you home a Lancashire heeler or keep a Kerry blue terrier? Some of our treasured native dog breeds are crying out to be Man’s best friend, but are in danger of disappearing forever, reveals Victoria Marston

Admiral Sir Ben Key’s favourite painting

The First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff chooses a work that signals a 19th-century changing of the maritime guard

Palaces of finance

In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet examines Sir Edwin Lutyens’s striking work as the architect for the Midland Bank

The legacy

Kate Green lauds Sheridan, the man who gave us Mrs Malaprop

Get your motor runnin’

Andrew Green gets all revved up to relive a 1,000-mile drive designed to convince the nation of the value of automobiles

Sparkling society

Kim Parker celebrates Cartier’s journey to jewellery tour de force as the maison’s remarkable story is told in a new V&A exhibition

Luxury

Hetty Lintell on ladybird jewellery and luxury luggage, plus a few of Sarah Beeny’s favourite things

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe picks out the best in beautiful tubs and tiles

Country Life International

• Jessica Lack marvels at modern artworks and Old Masters in Madrid

• Tom Parker Bowles hails French cheeses from Reblochon to Roquefort

• Michael Prodger explores tales and truths from Gérôme’s Rome

• Eileen Reid feels the presence of St Aquinas in Italy

Visions of paradise

Kirsty Fergusson follows the Grand Tour to discover extraordinary gardens in Campania, Italy

Neither fish nor fowl

March refuses to go quietly as John Lewis-Stempel witnesses a ewe lambing in a sleet storm

Foraging

Pick as much three-cornered leek as you like — John Wright lets wild-food hunters off the leash

Arts & antiques

Art dealer Jamie Rountree tells Carla Passino why he’ll never part with his treasured vision of ‘Gerald Durrell-esque’ freedom

I drink, therefore I am

Carla Passino raises a glass to Bacchus, the god of wine who inspired artists through the ages

And much more