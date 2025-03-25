Country Life 26 March 2025
Country Life 26 March 2025 issues an SOS plea to save Britain's rarest dog breeds, looks at the best bathtubs and celebrates the groundbreaking work of Edwin Lutyens.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Can’t you hear me SOS?
Could you home a Lancashire heeler or keep a Kerry blue terrier? Some of our treasured native dog breeds are crying out to be Man’s best friend, but are in danger of disappearing forever, reveals Victoria Marston
Admiral Sir Ben Key’s favourite painting
The First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff chooses a work that signals a 19th-century changing of the maritime guard
Palaces of finance
In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet examines Sir Edwin Lutyens’s striking work as the architect for the Midland Bank
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The legacy
Kate Green lauds Sheridan, the man who gave us Mrs Malaprop
Get your motor runnin’
Andrew Green gets all revved up to relive a 1,000-mile drive designed to convince the nation of the value of automobiles
Sparkling society
Kim Parker celebrates Cartier’s journey to jewellery tour de force as the maison’s remarkable story is told in a new V&A exhibition
Luxury
Hetty Lintell on ladybird jewellery and luxury luggage, plus a few of Sarah Beeny’s favourite things
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe picks out the best in beautiful tubs and tiles
Country Life International
• Jessica Lack marvels at modern artworks and Old Masters in Madrid
• Tom Parker Bowles hails French cheeses from Reblochon to Roquefort
• Michael Prodger explores tales and truths from Gérôme’s Rome
• Eileen Reid feels the presence of St Aquinas in Italy
Visions of paradise
Kirsty Fergusson follows the Grand Tour to discover extraordinary gardens in Campania, Italy
Neither fish nor fowl
March refuses to go quietly as John Lewis-Stempel witnesses a ewe lambing in a sleet storm
Foraging
Pick as much three-cornered leek as you like — John Wright lets wild-food hunters off the leash
Arts & antiques
Art dealer Jamie Rountree tells Carla Passino why he’ll never part with his treasured vision of ‘Gerald Durrell-esque’ freedom
I drink, therefore I am
Carla Passino raises a glass to Bacchus, the god of wine who inspired artists through the ages
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
The prestigious Saut Hermès was a tantalising taste of what to expect when Paris's Grand Palais reopens to the public in June
The Grand Palais in Paris, France, has been closed to the public for extensive renovation works since 2021.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Reader Event: Why Sir John Soane matters
On March 10, Country Life's Giles Kime hosted an event that explored the legacy of the great architect Sir John Soane, featuring a panel discussion that included Will Gompertz, Maria Speake, and Hector and Emma Finch.
By Country Life Published