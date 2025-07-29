Country Life 30 July 2025

(Image credit: Future)

A whale of a tale

Killer whales are a common sight around the waters of the Shetland Islands, but Helen Scales is something of a Jonah when it comes to orca-spotting

As busy as a queen bee

Deborah Mitchell’s ground-breaking, wrinkle-erasing bee-venom beauty treatment comes with the royal seal of approval, as Jane Wheatley discovers

Interiors

Arabella Youens puts the humble cook’s table back at the heart of the kitchen conversation

Tales from the hedgerow

The beautifully drawn world of ‘Brambly Hedge’ still charms young readers 45 years after Jill Barklem’s books were first published, reveals Emily Allen

Simon Daniels’s favourite painting

The Handel Hendrix House director chooses a lifelike portrait of a musical genius

Edwardian opulence

In the second of two articles, Oliver Gerrish looks at how the rise of Thomas Cook changed the face of Sennowe Park, Norfolk

The legacy

Octavia Pollock salutes Revd W. V. Awdry, the creator of the cheerful tomes on Thomas the Tank Engine and friends

An ode to our wildflowers

John Lewis-Stempel is in awe of Britain’s blooming native flora

Frill seekers

The enduringly elegant parasol refuses to be left in the shade, finds Deborah Nicholls-Lee

Throw in the towelling

Nappies, James Bond romper suits and sporting headbands… it’s all no sweat for terry towelling, as Matthew Dennison reveals

Luxury

Hetty Lintell discovers fruit gems, monogram muslin and conch pearls. Plus a few of Emma Barnett’s favourite things

Keep summer coming

Tilly Ware admires the array of grasses that guarantee summer longevity at exquisite Knoll Gardens in Dorset

Winging it

Mark Cocker recalls his first sighting of the mesmerising and mercurial marsh harrier

Arts & antiques

Sara Stewart tells Carla Passino of her love-hate relationship with the work of Howard Morgan, por-trait artist of royalty and rogues

Love actually

From Raphael’s mystery muse to the saucy Dutch Steens, Nick Trend lays bare five great love stories captured on canvas

Scale model

David Profumo profiles the roach, dubbed the ‘water-sheep’ by Izaak Walton for its flocking habit