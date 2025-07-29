Country Life 30 July 2025
Country Life July 30, 2025, spots orcas around Britain, looks at Brambly Hedge and celebrates Revd W/V/ Awdry, the creator of Thomas the Tank Engine.
A whale of a tale
Killer whales are a common sight around the waters of the Shetland Islands, but Helen Scales is something of a Jonah when it comes to orca-spotting
As busy as a queen bee
Deborah Mitchell’s ground-breaking, wrinkle-erasing bee-venom beauty treatment comes with the royal seal of approval, as Jane Wheatley discovers
Interiors
Arabella Youens puts the humble cook’s table back at the heart of the kitchen conversation
Tales from the hedgerow
The beautifully drawn world of ‘Brambly Hedge’ still charms young readers 45 years after Jill Barklem’s books were first published, reveals Emily Allen
Simon Daniels’s favourite painting
The Handel Hendrix House director chooses a lifelike portrait of a musical genius
Edwardian opulence
In the second of two articles, Oliver Gerrish looks at how the rise of Thomas Cook changed the face of Sennowe Park, Norfolk
The legacy
Octavia Pollock salutes Revd W. V. Awdry, the creator of the cheerful tomes on Thomas the Tank Engine and friends
An ode to our wildflowers
John Lewis-Stempel is in awe of Britain’s blooming native flora
Frill seekers
The enduringly elegant parasol refuses to be left in the shade, finds Deborah Nicholls-Lee
Throw in the towelling
Nappies, James Bond romper suits and sporting headbands… it’s all no sweat for terry towelling, as Matthew Dennison reveals
Luxury
Hetty Lintell discovers fruit gems, monogram muslin and conch pearls. Plus a few of Emma Barnett’s favourite things
Keep summer coming
Tilly Ware admires the array of grasses that guarantee summer longevity at exquisite Knoll Gardens in Dorset
Winging it
Mark Cocker recalls his first sighting of the mesmerising and mercurial marsh harrier
Arts & antiques
Sara Stewart tells Carla Passino of her love-hate relationship with the work of Howard Morgan, por-trait artist of royalty and rogues
Love actually
From Raphael’s mystery muse to the saucy Dutch Steens, Nick Trend lays bare five great love stories captured on canvas
Scale model
David Profumo profiles the roach, dubbed the ‘water-sheep’ by Izaak Walton for its flocking habit
