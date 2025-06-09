Country Life 4 June 2025
Country Life 4 June 2025 is a celebration of the best of Hampshire, from Jane Austen's cottage to the winding streets of Winchester.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
The Hampshire Chronicles
From trout to treasure and wine to witches, it’s the county that has it all. Country Life writers present 13 tales tall and true from Hampshire’s rich history.
The legacy
Kate Green salutes Edward, 3rd Baron Montagu of Beaulieu and his matchless motoring collection
A room with a view
Adam Rattray visits the rented lodgings where Jane Austen spent her final days and reveals secrets recently uncovered in the house in Winchester, Hampshire
City of legend
Winchester is a place of kings and cobbles. Jason Goodwin visits our venerable one-time capital and finds it ageing well
London Life
Will Hosie welcomes top-class women’s tennis back to The Queen’s Club and washes down burgers with martinis to mark the return of the high-low restaurant, plus our writers have all you need to know this month
Travel
Emma Love has all the latest news, from Arles to Antwerp, Steven King hails the revival of Madrid and Pamela Goodman learns to love camels
Into the Goodwood
The West Sussex estate’s fresh focus on art and education is heralded with an exhibition of Dame Rachel Whiteread’s work
Nishat Khan’s favourite painting
The composer and musician chooses a fascinating scene that you could almost step into
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell strides into summer with bold red-and-white stripes
Interiors
A copper-topped kitchen catches the eye of Arabella Youens
Shape shifters
Non Morris is mesmerised by the tiered grass amphitheatre sculpted by Kim Wilkie in the garden of The Holt in Hampshire
Winging it
Mark Cocker hails the majestic merlin, the favoured hunting foil of Mary, Queen of Scots
Arts & antiques
Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst tells Carla Passino why she’ll never part with a remarkable drawing of a little girl with her hair ablaze
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
