Country Life 4 June 2025

The Hampshire Chronicles

From trout to treasure and wine to witches, it’s the county that has it all. Country Life writers present 13 tales tall and true from Hampshire’s rich history.

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Kate Green salutes Edward, 3rd Baron Montagu of Beaulieu and his matchless motoring collection

A room with a view

Adam Rattray visits the rented lodgings where Jane Austen spent her final days and reveals secrets recently uncovered in the house in Winchester, Hampshire

City of legend

Winchester is a place of kings and cobbles. Jason Goodwin visits our venerable one-time capital and finds it ageing well

(Image credit: Future)

London Life

Will Hosie welcomes top-class women’s tennis back to The Queen’s Club and washes down burgers with martinis to mark the return of the high-low restaurant, plus our writers have all you need to know this month

Travel

Emma Love has all the latest news, from Arles to Antwerp, Steven King hails the revival of Madrid and Pamela Goodman learns to love camels

Into the Goodwood

The West Sussex estate’s fresh focus on art and education is heralded with an exhibition of Dame Rachel Whiteread’s work

Nishat Khan’s favourite painting

The composer and musician chooses a fascinating scene that you could almost step into

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell strides into summer with bold red-and-white stripes

Interiors

A copper-topped kitchen catches the eye of Arabella Youens

Shape shifters

Non Morris is mesmerised by the tiered grass amphitheatre sculpted by Kim Wilkie in the garden of The Holt in Hampshire

(Image credit: Future)

Winging it

Mark Cocker hails the majestic merlin, the favoured hunting foil of Mary, Queen of Scots

Arts & antiques

Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst tells Carla Passino why she’ll never part with a remarkable drawing of a little girl with her hair ablaze

